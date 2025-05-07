Menu Explore
Delhi forest dept to crack down on illegal pet shops selling protected species

ByJasjeev Gandhiok
May 07, 2025 06:00 AM IST

Pet shops found selling illegal animals or birds will be sealed and prosecuted under the Act, officials said.

Delhi’s forest department has launched a drive to inspect all pet shops in the capital for species protected under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Circulars have been issued to each of Delhi’s four deputy conservators of forests (DCFs) to begin inspections in their respective jurisdictions. Pet shops found selling illegal animals or birds will be sealed and prosecuted under the Act, officials said.

“The aim is to crack down on the illegal sale of animals or birds in the capital. We conducted a similar drive last year, and instructions have been issued for each DCF to inspect pet shops and compile a report. On-the-spot action will be taken, depending on the species found,” said a senior forest department official. Both exotic and Indian species are protected under Schedules I to IV of the Wildlife Protection Act (Amendment) 2022.

“Exotic animals must be declared under the Living Animal Species Rules, 2024, and failure to do so will lead to their seizure,” the official added, noting that ball pythons, cockatiels, and macaws are commonly sold exotic species.

Shyam Kandpal, Delhi’s chief wildlife warden, confirmed that several species, including parakeets and snakes, are protected under the Act. “If any such species is found at a pet shop, action will be taken. Only domesticated animals, such as dogs and cats, that are not protected under the Act, are allowed to be sold,” he said.

Seven years after the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Pet Shop) Rules, 2018 were notified, no data exists on the total number of pet shops in Delhi. A 2022 inspection of over 30 pet shops by Ahimsa fellows found several wildlife species being sold illegally, including Indian star tortoises, scaly-breasted munias, quails, lesser whistling ducks, parakeets, grey francolins, and Indian silver bills.

