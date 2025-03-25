Delhi gets 1 lakh cr budget for 2025-26; 5,100 cr for Mahila Samridhi Yojana

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, who is also the finance minister, presented her first budget on Tuesday for 2025-26 with a total provision of ₹1 lakh crore, an increase of around 31% than the previous year. Delhi govt will provide free laptops to 1,200 students passing class 10, CM Rekha Gupta announced in the budget. (PTI photo)

Calling it a “historic” budget for a “viksit Dilli” (developed Delhi), Gupta said that corruption and inefficiency in the government will be weeded out and they will make efforts to utilise all budget provisions, as well as the central aids and grants that it receives.

“This is not an ordinary budget. The new government which has come to power with a historic mandate is presenting its first budget. The budget is the first step towards making the city left in a bad shape by the previous government a developed city. The budget is based on Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas and Sabka Pryash,” Gupta said while presenting the first budget of the Delhi government under the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP).

She added that the increased spending will be directed towards infrastructure development, including roads, sewer systems, and water supply.

The Delhi government allocated ₹2,144 crore to provide an additional ₹5 lakh insurance coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, and ₹5,100 crore has been set aside for the Mahila Samruddhi Scheme, while ₹210 crore has been allocated for the scheme benefiting pregnant women ₹3,800 crore for flyovers and infrastructure, and ₹1,400 crore under the CM Road Development Fund.

Gupta announced an allocation of ₹1,000 crore for improved transport links within Delhi-NCR. She said that another ₹5,100 crore is earmarked to provide ₹2,500 per month to eligible women.

Additionally, ₹2,144 crore has been allocated for the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, aiming to strengthen healthcare services in the capital and ₹1000 crore for education sector, aimed at improving primary education sectors as well as universities and skilling centres.

“The previous government failed in every aspect of development. The Yamuna remained polluted, roads were in disrepair, and air pollution was severe. Institutions like the Delhi Jal Board and DTC were suffering losses. Dirty water and overflowing sewers became the hallmark of Delhi. Taking over such a government and managing it is nothing short of a challenge,” said Gupta.

₹100 crore has been earmarked in the budget for opening 100 Atal Canteens for providing cheap meals to people.

CM said that the Delhi government will make Delhi the most preferred centre for investment and industrial growth.

“We will bring new industrial policy in Delhi which will help east of doing business, we will also bring a new warehouse policy. We will bring a single window system. Industrial units running on lease will be given freehold status. We will make a program for the development of the industrial areas. The Traders Welfare Board will be established which will address the problems being faced by the traders,” said CM Gupta, adding that a global investment summit will be held in Delhi.

The CM said access to clean water, sanitation, cleaning of Yamuna are the priorities of the government for which the government has earmarked ₹9,000 crore in the budget.

“Clean water will reach every home; sewer system will be upgraded. ₹9,000 crore have been allocated to further improve the water supply and sanitation system. This will lay new water pipelines, expand sewer lines and provide pure drinking water to every citizen,” CM said, adding that ₹500 crore has been earmarked in the budget for establishing 40 decentralised sewage systems to make Yamuna clean.

The CM announced that more than 50,000 cameras will be installed for the safety of women, ₹3,843 crore has been allocated for road and bridge infrastructure, ₹696 crore has been allocated for providing basic amenities in slums and JJ colonies.

The government has also earmarked funds for education and health sectors.

“Delhi hospitals are facing a crisis of doctors and paramedical staff. Hospitals are also facing a shortage of radiology machines. ₹1000 crore has been earmarked for the development of 12 hospitals. We will modernise the system… for establishing 400 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and wellness centres ₹320 crore has been allocated in the budget…. ₹6,874 crore has been earmarked for the health sector,” CM said.

The CM said the previous government did not focus on holistic development of the students.

“ ₹100 has been earmarked for opening CM Shree schools. ₹50 crores have been allocated for developing 175 computer labs and ₹100 crore for developing smart classes. 1,200 students who have progressed to class 11 from will be given laptops by the government,” said CM, adding that ₹500 crore has been allocated for developing education hub in Narela.

The budget also unveiled plans for the branding of Delhi as a tourism and cultural hub.

The international film festival will be held in 2025, CM added.