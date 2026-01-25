Delhi govt announces plans for new flyover on Outer Ring Road

The Delhi government on Saturday announced its plans to construct a flyover from the IFC Supplementary Drain near Keshopur Depot to Haiderpur on the Outer Ring Road to decongest neighbourhoods in northwest Delhi, officials aware of the development said. Officials said the proposed flyover is expected to streamline interdistrict connectivity and facilitate smoother movement for daily officegoers. (HT Photo/File)

Currently, the Public Works Department (PWD) has approved consultancy for a detailed feasibility study that will examine existing and projected traffic volumes, propose engineering designs, assess environmental implications and evaluate long-term sustainability. Officials said the assessment will form the basis for finalising alignment, structural specifications and execution timelines.

“The feasibility study will help us arrive at a technically sound and future-ready plan. It will assess traffic requirements, engineering parameters and environmental considerations so that the project is executed efficiently,” a senior PWD official said.

Officials said the project is designed to provide direct relief to commuters travelling through Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh, Rohini and adjoining areas. These localities fall along one of the Capital’s busiest arterial roads, where traffic bottlenecks have persisted for years due to high vehicular volume and limited grade-separated crossings.

PWD minister Parvesh Verma said the project is intended to address long-standing commuter concerns in northwest Delhi.

“This flyover is being planned keeping the daily struggles of commuters in mind. Areas like Keshopur, Haiderpur, Punjabi Bagh, Pitampura, Shalimar Bagh and the entire Rohini belt have faced heavy traffic load for years,” Verma said.

He said that the government intends to follow a structured planning approach for major infrastructure projects. “Every major infrastructure work on the Outer Ring Road will now be based on technical strength, transparency and strict timelines, so that Delhi gets durable solutions,” the minister said.

Officials said the proposed flyover is expected to streamline interdistrict connectivity and facilitate smoother movement for daily officegoers, public transport buses, commercial vehicles and emergency services. The Outer Ring Road serves as a key corridor linking the western and northern parts of the city, and carries a high mix of private and public traffic throughout the day.

Once the feasibility report is completed, the department will move towards final design approval, budget allocation and tendering. No completion timeline has been announced yet, as project parameters will depend on the study’s findings. However, officials indicated that the project will be prioritised due to its strategic importance in the city’s traffic network.