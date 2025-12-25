Delhi govt orders fee panels in private schools by January

The Delhi government has directed private unaided schools to form a School Level Fee Regulation Committee (SLFRC) by January 10, 2026, nearly two weeks after it issued the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Rules, 2025. The parents and teachers will be selected through a public draw for which the date, time, and venue must be announced at least seven days prior.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) in a notification on Wednesday said the committee will comprise a chairperson, principal, five parents, three teachers and one representative from the DoE.

“Every school should continue its SLFRC within 15 days from the date of issue of this order, strictly in accordance with the act and the rules.Schools need to upload on its notice board and website the names of the chairperson and members of the SLFRC,” said DoE’s director Veditha Reddy.

Education minister Ashish Sood said, “The District Level Fee Appellate Committee (DLFRC) will adjudicate disputes related to school fees and decide on appeals, thereby providing parents with an institutional and impartial forum.”

“The government is committed to ensuring that parents are not exploited under any circumstances, while schools are also provided with a clear and rule-based framework for smooth functioning,” Sood added.

Parents of students in the EWS/DG/CWSN categories under the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 act will not be included in the process.

“To ensure wider participation, in case where both parents/guardians of the student are selected, only the parent/guardian whose name is drawn first shall be included,” the DoE said.

For the academic session 2025-26, the DoE released a one-time operational timeline and asked the school management committee to submit the proposed fee structure to the SLFRC within 15 days of its formation. However, the SLFRC will be required to pass the proposed fee structure within 30 days of its receipt.