Delhi govt’s spoken English training programme from Aug 21
New Delhi: The Delhi government’s spoken English course for people aged 16-35 is likely to begin by August 21 in 50 centres across the Capital.
A circular issued by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Monday said that the spoken English course--English for Jobs--is expected to begin by August 21. The course was announced by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal last month and aims to help people enhance their English communication skills.
“This programme, being implemented by he Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), will be delivered at 50 centres across the city, including 44 schools, with the aim to support more than 100,000 students per year in upskilling their English communication proficiency with a special focus on employability,” the DoE stated in its circular. The programme will be implemented by the DSEU in collaboration with publishing houses that will serve as course delivery partners.
While announcing the scheme last month, CM Kejriwal said that the programme will be scaled up in subsequent phases. “We often see that the children from poor, lower middle-class, and middle-class families are not proficient in English. They are left behind in life and face challenges in securing a job since they are unable to speak properly in English... The scheme will help children become fluent in English,” Kejriwal had said.
Classes will take place from 3pm to 7.30pm from Monday to Saturday and from 9am to 3.30am on Sunday. “The course will be open to all people aged 16 to 35. It and is expected to take 100-130 hours (about 3-4 months) in batches,” the DoE said.
The DoE has asked the heads of the 44 schools that will serve as centres for the course to extend infrastructure support and facilitate operations for the classes. Schools will have to provide facilities such as classrooms, projectors, and security facilities. A caretaker and a woman security guard will also be posted at centres for the duration of classes.
-
Two get 20 years rigorous imprisonment for gangrape of healthcare worker
A Ghaziabad court on Wednesday awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment to two men convicted of gang rape of a 25-year-old healthcare worker while she was returning home from duty on the night of September 22, 2017, near Raj Nagar Extension. The two convicts-- identified as Ankit Jaat and Mohit Singh--were charged with sections 376-D (gangrape), 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC.
-
FSDA drive against trans-fats in U.P.: Random sample collection of edible oil now on
The Food Safety and Drug Administration department has started a surveillance campaign across the state, aiming to check the level of trans-fat (trans-unsaturated fatty acids) being sold in edible oil in the state. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India had capped trans fatty acids in oils at 2%. “Sampling has begun and by August 14, the collection of samples will be complete,” said Anita Singh, commissioner food safety, UP.
-
MCD delimitation panel to hire consultants to expedite boundary framing
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has started hiring consultants, officials who have worked with Census and election commissions, to help the delimitation panel which is engaged in redrawing boundaries of municipal wards in the national Capital. Last week, MCD issued circular advertising the posts of consultants, who could be retired officers of election commission of India/state election commissions or retired officials from the directorate of census operations.
-
Experts call for caution as Covid-19 cases rise again in Ghaziabad
Data obtained from the Ghaziabad district health department shows that Covid-19 cases have risen by at least three times in the four days of August. From 22 confirmed cases recorded on August 1, it rose to 56 cases on August 2, and again to 101 cases on Thursday (August 4). The positivity rate stood at 1.08% during the fortnight from July 21 to August 4 with 581 samples returning positive of the 53,705 samples tested.
-
No Delhi civic body official to spend over 3 years in ‘sensitive’ departments
Officials posted in 14 departments of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi will be transferred out after a maximum tenure of three years, and there will be a mandatory cooling off period before reposting, according to new rules issued by the civic body's central establishment department, officials aware of the matter said. From framing of recruitment regulations to transfer postings of administration, the CED essentially acts as director of personnel.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics