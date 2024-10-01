Delhi govt slams prohibitory order in Capital

New Delhi Security at Singhu border. (PTI)

A day after Delhi Police issued prohibitory orders for six days, until October 5, banning assembly of five or more people in parts of the national capital, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government on Tuesday termed the order a “Tughlaqi farman” and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Delhi Police on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita — previously, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) — in New Delhi, Central and North police districts, besides areas bordering Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for six days, starting Monday, based on intelligence inputs about multiple protests and campaigns in the city in the first week of October.

Delhi cabinet minister Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed Delhi Police and the lieutenant governor for issuing an “impractical order” on restrictions ahead of the festive season. The minister, in a press conference, said the order was “laughable and irresponsible.”

“This will lead to chaos in Delhi. In most parts of Delhi, they want to impose curfew-like conditions. If more than five people assemble, they can be arrested. Navratri period is about to start from October 3 and people will go out to shops, visit temples, and hold community meals (bhandara). There will be hundreds of places where Ramlila and Durga Puja will be organised. This order will affect the celebrations,” he said.

“Delhi has been ruined by these people; they are unable to manage law and order. This order has now been issued ahead of festival... I will appeal to the central government to withdraw these orders. The order states reasons, such as elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, and VIP movement, but Delhi routinely sees VIP movement on many days. If elections are being held in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, why are restrictions being imposed in Delhi?” Bharadwaj said.

“This is irresponsible and laughable...Soon, someone will file a case in court against this order and this will not stand scrutiny of the law,” he said.

Attacking the LG on the law and order of the Capital, Bharadwaj said “even BJP leaders were not safe”, citing an extortion call made to a party leader in Uttam Nagar. “LG meets BJP leaders but when the elected members of Delhi write to him seeking a meeting, no reaction is received,” he said.

