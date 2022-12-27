Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi govt teachers on duty at airport from Dec 31 to Jan 15

Delhi govt teachers on duty at airport from Dec 31 to Jan 15

delhi news
Updated on Dec 27, 2022 12:36 AM IST

Passengers undergo thermal screening at the airport amid surge in the Covid-19 cases across the world on Monday. (Sourced/Mansukh Mandaviya Twitter)
ByHT Correspondent

District Disaster Management Authority (west) on Monday said that teachers of Delhi government schools will be deployed at Indira Gandhi International Airport from December 31 to January 15 to ensure that passengers arriving from abroad follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

In a directive issued on Monday, DDMA (west) issued a roster for staff to ensure the implementation of guidelines/protocols for such passengers. Senior officials of DDMA said that such directives have been issued routinely since the pandemic broke out in March, 2020. On a fortnightly basis, one of the 11 districts is given the charge of the airport.

Ajay Veer Yadav, general secretary, Government School Teachers Association, said that the deployment of teachers was uncalled for. “In the name of Covid, without any emergency, without any shortage of staff, treating teachers as reserve battalions, putting them on duty at the airport is harassment and humiliation by the administrative authorities. The Government School Teachers Association strongly opposes this,” said Yadav.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
