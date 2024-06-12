Delhi govt to hold meeting on summer air plan

The Delhi government will hold a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday to discuss measures to be taken in response to the escalating pollution levels during the summer season, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday. A thick blanket of dust covers Kartavya Path on Tuesday morning. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The meeting to review and develop the summer action plan will be chaired by environment minister Gopal Rai and will be attended by officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) as well as the environment, forest, development, and other relevant departments, the people said.

HT on Monday had reported that the Capital had not seen a summer action plan against air pollution despite the city recording an air quality index in the “poor” or “very poor” category in 37 out of the last 102 days (nearly 36%) since March 1. Government officials had said that there was a delay in announcing a new plan this year due to the recently held Lok Sabha elections and for which the model code of conduct was in place.

The summer action plan was introduced by the Delhi government in each of the last two summers to tackle dust and other summer-related pollutants.

“Air pollution can increase in Delhi-NCR during the summer season. Dust, vehicle pollution, and incidents of fire contribute to this. Through the Summer Action Plan, we will run many campaigns so that the people of Delhi can get relief from pollution. Also, we will ensure maximum public participation in these campaigns. Apart from this, we will appeal to the governments of neighbouring states to cooperate with us and adopt anti-pollution measures, so that not only Delhi, but the entire NCR can get rid of pollution,” Rai said.