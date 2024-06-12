 Delhi govt to hold meeting on summer air plan | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi govt to hold meeting on summer air plan

ByAheli Das
Jun 12, 2024 06:00 AM IST

The summer action plan was introduced by the Delhi government in each of the last two summers to tackle dust and other summer-related pollutants

The Delhi government will hold a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat on Thursday to discuss measures to be taken in response to the escalating pollution levels during the summer season, people aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

A thick blanket of dust covers Kartavya Path on Tuesday morning. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)
A thick blanket of dust covers Kartavya Path on Tuesday morning. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

The meeting to review and develop the summer action plan will be chaired by environment minister Gopal Rai and will be attended by officials from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) as well as the environment, forest, development, and other relevant departments, the people said.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

HT on Monday had reported that the Capital had not seen a summer action plan against air pollution despite the city recording an air quality index in the “poor” or “very poor” category in 37 out of the last 102 days (nearly 36%) since March 1. Government officials had said that there was a delay in announcing a new plan this year due to the recently held Lok Sabha elections and for which the model code of conduct was in place.

The summer action plan was introduced by the Delhi government in each of the last two summers to tackle dust and other summer-related pollutants.

“Air pollution can increase in Delhi-NCR during the summer season. Dust, vehicle pollution, and incidents of fire contribute to this. Through the Summer Action Plan, we will run many campaigns so that the people of Delhi can get relief from pollution. Also, we will ensure maximum public participation in these campaigns. Apart from this, we will appeal to the governments of neighbouring states to cooperate with us and adopt anti-pollution measures, so that not only Delhi, but the entire NCR can get rid of pollution,” Rai said.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi govt to hold meeting on summer air plan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On