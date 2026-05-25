Delhi Gymkhana to challenge eviction order in high court

Delhi Gymkhana club is set to move the Delhi High Court, challenging a Union government order asking it to vacate its 27.3 acre premises at 2, Safdarjung Road. The decision was made on Sunday after permanent members of a club signed a resolution in this regard. The decision was made on Sunday after permanent members of a club signed a resolution in this regard. (HT)

Over 500 of members signed a resolution authorising long-time member Vijay Khurana, who will be the lead petitioner in the case, to represent them collectively before courts, tribunals, and other authorities. HT has seen a copy of the resolution.

The resolution, passed by circulation on May 24, empowers Khurana to sign, execute and verify legal documents and make personal appearances in all proceedings. Senior lawyer and Congress parliamentarian Abhishek Manu Singhvi is set to lead the legal challenge and Rajya Sabha MP and senior advocate Kapil Sibal is also likely to represent the club.

Lawyer and fifth-term Rajya Sabha member Singhvi told HT, “I have been requested by several people to appear on behalf of the management of the Delhi Gymkhana.” Both Singhvi and Sibal declined to talk about the specifics of the case.

On Friday, the Land & Development Office (L&DO), which comes under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHua) directed Gymkhana, among the country’s oldest elite institutional clubs, to vacate the premises by June 5, invoking a public purpose clause in the original lease deed.

The order signed by deputy land and development officer Suchit Goyal, describes the premises as falling within a “highly sensitive and strategic area” of the Capital and says they are critically required for strengthening defence infrastructure and public security purposes.

Friday’s order is the culmination of a governance dispute that has been building for years: in April 2022, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLAT) allowed the ministry of corporate affairs to nominate directors to the club’s general committee, citing mismanagement.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a person with knowledge of the legal strategy, said the club would counter the government’s order mainly on two issues.

First, the government-appointed committee currently running the club had itself crossed into legally questionable territory. “Their term effectively lapsed in June 2025, by which point they were required to hold elections and return control to the members. They failed to do so,” the person said, adding that the committee, therefore, lacked the legal capacity to act on behalf of the club.

The second issue is procedural. Explaining the character of the lease, the person said, “This is a perpetual lease, which is in character like freehold. The government cannot simply resume it because it finds the moment convenient. There must be an extremely compelling necessity — and the order articulates none.”

Therefore, in a scenario such as this, where a valid public purpose is established, compensation to the club is a mandatory precondition under the terms of the original lease deed, the person said.

Another person aware of the legal strategy said, “The government plan to take away the land in the pretext of security doesn’t hold water. Security is no doubt important but that doesn’t give the right to take over any piece of land.”

The development in this case would also have wider ramifications to all establishments operating on leased L&DO land. Around 5% of Delhi’s Luytens’ area is leased out by the government department.

“This is not about a club. Every shop in Khan Market, every property in Connaught Place — all of Delhi sits on perpetual lease. If this order stands, it opens the door for the government to resume any property in the Capital whenever it sees fit. That is what is really at stake,” the first person quoted above added.

Senior officials at MoHUA did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.

Separately, in a letter May 23 and L&DO, Gymkhana urged Centre to ensure that there is “no dislocation” of the club and its operations until clarity emerges on several issues, including the possibility of relocation and alternative land allotment, saying it could affect thousands of members, employees and other stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies)