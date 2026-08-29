New Delhi, Delhi authorities have identified eight 'troublesome' drains for the first time, which are particularly difficult to clean due to encroachments, sewage discharge, and waste dumping, which complicate flood management in those areas. Delhi has eight 'troublesome' drains; master plan suggests remedial measures

There are eight drains labelled 'troublesome', which are detailed in the service plan report shared by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department.

The problems and proposed corrective measures have been flagged in the recently approved Master Plan of Delhi 2047, where the Delhi IFC Department and others have highlighted the problems.

The issues vary across the drains, but a common concern is the inability of maintenance by several agencies like the Municipal Corporation of Delhi , IFC, Delhi Development Authority and Delhi Jal Board .

"At Escape Drain No 1, the flow is being obstructed by two water pipelines located within the drain. Heavy silt from a water treatment plant and inadequate space for desilting have further complicated maintenance," the MPD states.

As a solution, the authorities have suggested shifting of two water pipelines to clear the obstruction and carry out desilting.

Similarly, the Biharipur drain located in North East Delhi is bounded by closely packed houses on both sides, leaving little room for desilting machinery.

"Heavy dumping of municipal solid waste and cow dung has added to the problem. A parallel carriageway has been proposed to facilitate access, along with demolition of unplanned or unauthorised construction on either side where required," the plan added.

The MPD also suggests remodelling the drainage channels.

The Bund drain faces similar constraints, with houses closely surrounding the channel and waste and cow dung being dumped into it.

"A bar screen has already been placed and a bypass drain constructed, while removal of other obstructions is proposed. To improve access, a parallel road be constructed, and unauthorised construction be demolished," the plan suggests.

The Kirari Suleman Nagar drain presents a more complex sewage and waste management challenge.

According to the report, 106 unauthorised and unsewered colonies contribute household waste, sewage, and municipal solid waste to the drain. During the flood season, residual treated water adds more silt, contributing to the silting of the channel.

"To address this, the DDA is proposed to divert wastewater entering the drain at two points through the main DDA road drain into adjacent drains. Three culverts on the drain are also proposed to be demolished, with adequate Hume pipes laid to increase the waterway and allow smoother discharge of wastewater," the report said.

The Pankha Road drain faces a combination of waste dumping, encroachment and high-tension overhead electricity line constraints. Authorities have recommended constructing concrete walls on both sides of the drain, while the DJB and the power discom companies will work together to address the issues related to the overhead high-tension wires.

Furthermore, the relief drain has inadequate space for desilting machinery and is affected by dumping of municipal solid waste by locals as well as daily waste disposal by hawkers. The National Highways Authority of India plans to remodel the drain along its entire length and provide a proper outfall.

The Nasirpur drain in West and Asola drain in South Delhi face issues of significant municipal solid waste dumping by nearby residents due to the absence of garbage collection structures, or 'dhalaos.'

The MPD has suggested that the MCD construct proper garbage collection points for nearby houses and markets. Authorities have also been instructed to install steel mesh over the drains to prevent waste from entering.

Overall, the proposed interventions aim to restore the capacity of these drains and facilitate regular maintenance, especially ahead of periods of heavy rainfall and flooding.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.