The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre to explore the possibility of providing a prayer facility in the proposed revamp of Krishi Bhavan and Shastri Bhavan in central Delhi. The facility is supposed to come up as an alternative for the century-old Qadeemi Masjid currently situated inside the premises. The court was hearing a petition filed by the mosque’s caretaking committee (Photo for representation) more

A bench of justice Anish Dayal asked the Centre’s lawyer, additional solicitor general Chetan Sharma, to seek instructions on the matter, observing that India is a country of diverse faiths.

“If that can be considered in the large development that is taking place.. for the employees. Prayer rooms are available in airports also .. We are a country of many faiths,” the court said to the law officer.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the mosque’s caretaking committee. They said they were not seeking to stall the proposed redevelopment of Krishi Bhavan and Shastri Bhavan, but instead sought the provision of a prayer facility in the newly proposed structures, asserting that the masjid has served as a place of worship for government employees and others working in the surrounding government offices for several decades.

The court asked the law officer to obtain instructions from the Centre after he submitted that the matter involved “a larger set of issues”. He contended that the land had not been formally allotted for the mosque and its use had merely been permitted for government employees.

He further submitted that another mosque Shahi Masjid Zabta Ganj is located within a two-km radius of Krishi Bhawan and suggested that the Delhi Waqf Board (DWB) should approach the government with a representation on behalf of the employees, following which the matter could be considered through inter-ministerial consultations.

During the hearing, DWB’s counsel submitted that the mosque is a notified waqf property and raised concerns over the proposed removal. He argued that the mosque’s historical existence and maintenance have been acknowledged in official government correspondence, warranting consideration of the relevant historical records and applicable legal provisions. He further contended that the matter could not be treated merely as a proposal to establish a new religious structure.

He also referred to the waqf board’s status report, which mentioned that while the board fully recognised the public importance of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project and did not intend to obstruct or delay its implementation, the feasibility of retaining the existing mosque within the redevelopment layout deserved consideration.

The board urged that the issue be examined in light of the approved plans and relevant technical material, without compromising the essential requirements of the redevelopment project.

“That the board fully recognises the public importance of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project and does not seek to obstruct or delay its execution. At the same time, public interest requires that development and the legitimate religious needs of the existing worshippers be addressed in a fair, lawful and balanced manner. The board respectfully submits that the feasibility of retaining the existing mosque within the redevelopment layout deserves examination on the basis of the approved plans and relevant technical material without compromising the essential requirements of other public project,” the report filed on November 21 said.

The court, while fixing January 13 as the next date of hearing, asked the masjid’s care taking committe and the Centre to respond to the board’s report.

In October, the Centre had told the court that the mosque would be removed because it fell within the project site earmarked for constructing the Common Central Secretariat (CCS) buildings. Retaining the mosque within the office complex would be impermissible and incompatible with the secular character of government property.

In a status report filed on October 27, the Union Housing Ministry stated that the Central Vista Redevelopment Master Plan envisages the redevelopment and reconstruction of the Central Secretariat buildings, a project of paramount national importance.

It submitted that the two proposed buildings are secular public premises meant exclusively for government, administrative and public service functions, and the establishment or retaining a permanent religious structure, or any demand for one, within a Central government office complex would be impermissible and inconsistent with the secular character of government property. It added that public land within a central administrative zone cannot be subjected to any permanent religious reservation and the Centre, being the land’s owner cannot be compelled to allot or set apart any separate space for the same within the Krishi Bhawan compound or the Central Secretariat complex.