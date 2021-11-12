Delhi HC dismisses plea against DU considering only Class 12 marks for admissions

New Delhi The Delhi high court on Friday dismissed a plea by the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) challenging the varsity decision to consider only class 12 marks while admitting students from the Kerala state board. Students in the Kerala board are graded combining the marks of class 11 and 12.

A bench of justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh dismissed the plea saying it was “highly belated” and was devoid of merit.

“They have changed it, so changed it, how can anyone grutch about it… If you don’t want to read the clear writing on the wall, then that is your choice,” the bench said while taking note of an admission bulletin, issued by the university in June, which said that if a candidate’s mark sheet contains both class 11 and 12 marks, (s)he shall be admitted only on the basis of the class 12 marks.

DUSU, in its plea, said it was approaching the high court against the “arbitrary, irrational and unfair conduct” of authorities that have violated the fundamental and legal rights of innumerable students.

It said that in terms of the consistent policy, certain state boards, including the Directorate of General Education (Higher Secondary Wing), Government of Kerala, gives a consolidated mark sheet of both class 11 and 12 marks. The policy explicitly states that to determine grades of students, combined marks of both 11 and 12 shall be considered, it said.

Advocate Ashish Dixit, representing DUSU, said the Delhi University for several years correspondingly incorporated provisions in the admission bulletin stating that in cases where state boards publish marks of both 11th and 12th standards, the merit of students shall be determined based on such consolidated mark sheets.

However, the Delhi University has unilaterally and arbitrarily decided in its admission process of 2021-2022 that students would be admitted only on the basis of class 12 marks, he said adding that when the admissions began for the sessions 2021-2022, the colleges raised and conveyed objections concerning mark sheets containing marks of both class 11 and 12.

The plea was opposed by Delhi University’s counsel M Rupal who questioned DUSU’s locus standi to file the petition since the union only represented students of Delhi University and not those who are yet to take admissions.

He further said the admission bulletin was issued by the varsity in June and the petitioner approached the court in October, which was highly belated.

However, Dixit said the issue was first highlighted on October 4, then a representation was made to the vice-chancellor on October 9 but to date, no decision has been taken.