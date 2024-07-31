Delhi high court slams govt, police over coaching centre flood

The Delhi high court on Wednesday indicated that it would pass an order transferring the investigation into the tragic death of three students in a waterlogged basement of a coaching centre at Old Rajendra Nagar to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Lokpal of India while slamming the Delhi police over the way it was carrying its probe. The high court of Delhi. (File)

Calling the incident a case of “criminal neglect”, “serious” and “infrastructure breakdown at the larger level”, the court was of the view that Delhi police’s investigation was “strange”, as it was taking action against a passerby, driver Manuj Kathuria, but had failed to act against errant Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials or even investigate their role.

Ordering for personal presence of the investigating officer and the DCP concerned, the court opined that there was a need to fix the responsibility of the incident and for the probe to be conducted under a statutory mechanism.

“There is some sort of strange investigation which is going on. It is being done in a very strange manner. No MCD officials has been hauled up till now. Has he (investigating officer) investigated the role of the MCD officer? How come there was so much water over there. Only one person has gone to jail from MCD. Delhi police have arrested some bystander, a driver who was driving a car there. It seems someone has lost it. The police officers who are investigating the same, what are they doing?,” the bench led by acting chief justice Manmohan said.

The bench, also comprising justice Tushar Rao Gedela, added, “The responsibility of the investigation needs to be fixed. If it is not, then we will transfer the investigation under some central agency. We will either bring it under the Central Vigilance Commission Act ( to CBI) or Lokpal. We would like it to be done under some statutory mechanism. It will bring a larger picture. We will pass a straight order over there. Fixing responsibility in this case. This is a serious incident. It is infrastructure breakdown at the larger level. First it’s a case of negligence.”

The court was addressing a plea filed by advocate Rudra Vikram Singh representing Kutumb, an organisation working for social causes in the Capital, seeking constitution of a high level committee to probe into the incident. The trust’s petition was filed against the backdrop of a civil service aspirant writing to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, demanding action against the city officials and others responsible for the death, while describing the living conditions of students around coaching institutes as a “living hell”.

The petition stated that more than 50% of commercial buildings in the capital were running in an illegal manner in residential areas without any proper approval and clearances from the civic authorities. The plea alleged that the MCD, Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Delhi government were allowing their functioning, just for the sake of a small bribery amount, despite being aware of the same. It went on to add that the civic authorities had failed to take preventive measures, irrespective of various unfortunate incidents taking place in the capital such as fire in coaching centres in Mukherjee Nagar that left 61 students injured.

The MCD represented by advocate Manu Chaturvedi asserted that the authority had also suspended six errant officials. He added that the Delhi government and the Centre had even constituted committee to enquire into the incident.

Slamming the MCD for taking action against junior officers, the court opined that the MCD had failed to even upgrade the infrastructure in the capital against the backdrop of the authorities relaxing the building bylaws and permitting construction of buildings. The court said that the physical, financial and administrative infrastructure was not at par with the present day’s needs and there is a major disconnect. Rebuking the Delhi government for its freebie culture, the bench observed that the city’s planning was “poor”. The government due to freebie culture, had no money to upgrade the infrastructure, particularly the city’s drainage system in the face of the exploding population of the capital, the court said.

“Why was this infrastructure not upgraded in the first instance.. when the bylaws (were liberalised) there is a fundamental malice over here… the physical, financial and administrative infrastructure is not at par with the present days need. There is a major disconnect. You have liberalised the laws but you have not modified the infrastructure. Why was this century-old infra not upgraded in the first instance when you’re liberalising the bylaws? You are permitting multi-storied buildings but there is no proper drain. Your civic authorities are bankrupt. You want freebie culture. There is malice over here. You are not spending money on the infrastructure. How do you plan to govern the city?” the bench remarked.

The bench continued, “This is a case of neglect. It is a case of criminal neglect. Nature is going to come back with fury. What is the city passing through? One day there is drought and other days there is flood. We are not prepared for anything and our infrastructure cannot take care of anything. Population is touching 3.3 crore in the city when it had to accommodate 6-7 lakh people.Today the planning is also extremely poor for whatever reason it is. From 1980 onwards, there has been no mention of the drains. There is no master plan on drains. It is absolutely chaotic at the ground level.”