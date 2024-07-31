MP: 13 coaching institutes, libraries, operating in basements sealed in Indore after Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar mishap

At least 13 coaching institutes, including libraries, were sealed for operating in basements in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district. MP: 13 coaching institutes, libraries, operating in basements sealed in Indore (ANIL DAYAL/HT)

The development comes after a coaching centre tragedy that took place in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, which claimed the lives of three UPSC students.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ghanshyam Dhangar said that in the wake of Delhi's incident, the Indore collector had been instructed to carry out inspections of coaching centres in the city and to seal coaching centres or libraries that were being operated in basements.

"Following the directions on Tuesday, a joint team of the state revenue department, municipal corporation, and police took action against 13 such coaching institutes, including libraries that were operated in the basement in the Bhawarkua area. We sealed those institutes in view of safety," Dhangar said.

Besides, four coaching centres that were being operated in structures made of plywood were temporarily sealed. A report will be sent to senior officials of such coaching institutes for further action, and future course of action will be carried out on further instructions received, he added.

"Also, we found a restaurant on the ground floor and a library operating on the first floor, where the entire structure including the ceiling of the building, was made of plywood. The restaurant and library both have been sealed. This action against the institutes running in basements will be continued further," the officer said.

Earlier on Monday, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a review meeting with officials and instructed officials to inspect coaching institutes running in basements across the state to ensure safety.

Notably, three students died after the basement of a building housing a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar was flooded following rains on Saturday evening.

The Delhi Police arrested the owner and coordinator of the coaching centre in connection with the incident and charged them with culpable homicide, among other charges.

Students, on the other hand, are protesting in demand of justice for their fellow aspirants, who died due to the to the negligence of the authorities. (ANI)