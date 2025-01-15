Delhi HC refuses to immediately seek voter roll revision

New Delhi Taking note of the contentions, the court asked the ECI to consider the revision at “an appropriate stage” by adopting technological tools. (Representative photo/HT Archive)

The Delhi high court on Wednesday refused to direct the Delhi unit of the Election Commission of India to immediately revise Delhi’s voter list by deleting duplicate voter entries for the impending state assembly elections, on the grounds that it involved a process that could not be undertaken “at this stage”.

Disposing of a petition filed by the political party Rashtravadi Aadarsh Mahasangh, a bench of acting chief justice Vibhu Bakhru and justice Tushar Rao Gedela said: “Before every election, these matters come. There is a process for revision of the electoral roll. It can’t be done at this stage.”

Electoral rolls have been a bone of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), each of who have blamed the other for “unjustified” additions and deletions of voters to improve their vote share. On its part, the AAP last Saturday accused BJP’s central government ministers and parliamentarians residing in Lutyens Delhi of getting “fake” voters added at their home addresses. BJP Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva, on Tuesday, meanwhile accused AAP of getting at least 500,000 voter addition applications filed in the past week.

In its petition, Rashtravadi Aadarsh Mahasangh sought to correct the voters’ list, contending that the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) inaction was infringing on citizens’ rights.

“Democracy has been hijacked by a section of persons who are in command of the electoral politics and violating the mandate of the Constitution of India punitively and no action is initiated or taken by the authorities concerned,” the petition said.

It went on to add that the exercise could be carried out in a few minutes by using artificial intelligence tools.

The ECI, represented by advocate Siddhant Kumar, had opposed the petition on the grounds that it failed to prove a single instance of alleged duplication. Kumar further submitted that the ECI had already undertaken the procedure for revising electoral rolls.

Taking note of the contentions, the court, however, asked the ECI to consider the revision at “an appropriate stage” by adopting technological tools that would assist in eliminating such duplication.

“He said there are two tools. If you think there are comparable tools that you have used, it’s alright. You don’t have to do anything. If you find these tools are better, consider it. We are only asking you to not close your mind,” the court told Kumar.

“In view of the above, we consider it apposite to dispose of the petition by directing the respondents to consider the averments made in the petition at an appropriate stage. Needless to state that if the Commission finds technological tools that would assist the Commission in eliminating duplicate names, the same would be adopted,” the court said.