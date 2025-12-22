Delhi Jal Board machines to clean septic tanks for colonies lacking sewer networks

The Delhi government has planned to deploy 300 septage cleaning machines which will provide free of cost septic tank cleaning across areas which lack a sewage line, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) officials said on Sunday. Out of the 1,799 unauthorised colonies in the Capital, only 1,235 have sewage connections. (HT Archive)

As per a government report, out of the 1,799 unauthorised colonies in the Capital, only 1,235 have sewage connections while the remaining colonies rely on septic tanks, adding to the untreated waste ending up in Yamuna. Work is currently underway in 145 areas.

A DJB official said approval for 150 large and 150 small septage cleaning machines has been granted for a period of five years during which the board will also work towards expanding the sewage cleaning system. Process to invite bids has been started and is likely to be completed this month.

The operators will be paid on the basis of per litre of septage collected and disposed in the sewage treatment plants (STPs) and later into pumping stations, a DJB official said.

The problem of untreated sewage and septage from colonies without sewage lines is a major hurdle in cleaning the Yamuna. The water utility has set the target of covering these areas by 2028.

As per the Delhi water board septage management regulations 2018, around 150private contractors are supposed to collect and dispose of septage and send this to 86 collection points at sewage pumping stations. The current collection and disposal rates are around 30-40 crore litres of septage per month.

As per the project report, DJB will provide free services of septage cleaning till the areas get a sewage connection. Households not connected with the sewer network have been building on-site sanitation systems (OSS) for containing the waste from toilets and preventing it from contaminating the environment.

“OSS retains waste in either a pit, tank or vault connected to the toilet. Urban local bodies (ULBs) are primarily responsible for ensuring the safe handling and disposal of septage generated within its limits, for establishing local regulations governing septage handling and for complying with National Urban Sanitation Policy. The project will ensure citywide septage collection, transportation, and disposal. It will be an on-demand septic tank emptying service,” it adds.

On July 14 this year, HT had reported that a similar scheme was in the pipeline. Delhi water minister Parvesh Verma had said that it has been decided that the existing system of empaneled private contractors cleaning the septage will be stopped and DJB will provide the service free of cost.

“It will be a crucial step in cleaning Yamuna and preventing untreated waste from reaching the river. Septage will be treated at STPs and treated water will be released. Till the point, these areas are equipped with sewer lines, it is DJB’s duty to provide these services,” the minister had said.

A DJB official said that it has been found that private septic tank cleaners illegally dump the septage in nearby open drains to save expenditure. “Moreover, some people also hire non-empanelled contractors to get the work done cheaper. It leaves people vulnerable to manual scavenging. If DJB provides free cleaning service, people will also prefer to use this service and work will be carried out with all necessary safety precautions. It will also help in cleaning Yamuna,” the official added.