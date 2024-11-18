Delhi: Kailash Gahlot joins BJP day after quitting AAP

Former Delhi cabinet minister Kailash Gahlot joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, a day after he quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing the latter of “compromising on its original values”, “picking constant fights with the central government”, and that the “aam aadmi” (common man) has become “khaas” (special). BJP leader and Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents party membership slip to Kailash Gahlot at BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI)

BJP leaders including Union ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Harsh Malhotra, and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva welcomed Gahlot into the party. In response, AAP chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Gahlot is free to go and join any party.”

Gahlot joined the BJP at its national headquarters on DDU Marg. “Former minister Kailash Gahlot has joined the BJP. This is a turning point in Delhi’s politics as a senior minister of the Delhi government has joined the BJP. I am sure that you must have seen the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP before taking the decision to join us. I welcome you to the party,” Khattar said.

Gahlot explains why he switched

During the joining ceremony, Gahlot addressed AAP allegations that he joined the BJP because he was being pressured by central investigative agencies. “Some people may be thinking that I have taken this decision overnight or under some pressure. I want to clarify that I have not taken any decision based on pressure. A wrong narrative is being built and there is no pressure from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI),” he added.

“I wanted to serve the people of Delhi, but we could see that the values for which we joined the AAP were being compromised right in front of our eyes. The aam aadmi have become khaas...I have mentioned the reasons for quitting at length in my letter,” he said.

Gahlot in his resignation letter addressed to Kejriwal on Sunday had cited “grave challenges that the party faces from within”, “embarrassing controversies” it is embroiled in and “unfilled promises” made by the party.

On Monday, Gahlot said that if the Delhi government continues to pick fights with the central government constantly, the city cannot develop. “We need to maintain good relations with the central government,” he added.

Gahlot’s experience will help: BJP

Gahlot, a popular Jat leader from Najafgarh, held many important departments such as transport, home, administrative reforms, women and child development and information technology in the Delhi government. Gahlot is the second member of the Delhi government’s cabinet to have quit the party.

Gahlot, 50, was first elected MLA from Najafgarh in 2015. He retained the seat in 2020. Rumours of differences between Gahlot and the AAP have gained ground since August following the controversy over flag hoisting at the state function on August 15. Kejriwal, when he was still the Delhi chief minister and was in prison in connection with the excise policy case, had nominated Atishi to hoist the flat at the state Independence Day function. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena rejected the proposal on August 13 and nominated Gahlot to unfurl the Tricolour.

Gahlot’s resignation from the AAP and joining the BJP is likely to impact the party, coming as it does months ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

Baijayant Panda, a BJP MP from Odisha and the party’s national vice president, who is also the Delhi election in charge, said, “Gahlot’s joining us proves the diminishing confidence within the AAP, which has failed to fulfil promises for the past decade.” Panda criticised the AAP’s governance, especially on issues such as the Yamuna cleanup and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva called Gahlot a significant leader, known for his work among youth and rural communities. “His experience will be crucial for the BJP in the future,” Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, the AAP on Monday said that Gahlot was free to join any party. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said: “Gahlot was with us for a long time. Now he decided that he wants to work with the BJP. I wish him all the best. If he says that he has moved without any pressure, I don’t want to say anything more. He was with us for 10 years without pressure...The people of Delhi love Kejriwal.”

On Sunday, the AAP alleged that Gahlot was under pressure from agencies under the BJP-led central government. In a statement, a party spokesperson said, “There were many income tax and ED cases against Gahlot and multiple raids have been carried out by these agencies. He had no other option but to join the BJP. This is a conspiracy by the BJP which wants to win the Delhi elections with the help of central agencies.”