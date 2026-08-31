Delhi Lakshmi Yojana: Govt keeps recurring deposits maturity deadline open to revision

New Delhi: The Delhi government has kept the maturity period of recurring deposits (RDs) under the recently launched women monthly aid scheme – Delhi Lakshmi Yojana – open to revision, allowing the council of ministers to change the current deadline of July 31, 2029, following a review after two years, according to official documents. Under the scheme, eligible women aged 21 to 60 will receive ₹2,500 a month from September 1. (HT Archive)

This gives the government flexibility to revisit the deposit arrangements before the scheme’s initial three-year tenure ends, with the two-year review due in mid-2028.

It is also significant because the scheme’s current tenure ends in July 2029, just months after the next Lok Sabha elections, usually scheduled for March to May.

The revision provision will allow ministers to prepone the maturity period if they wish.

According to an official notification from the Women and Child Development Department, the scheme was initially approved for three years from its launch on August 1, 2026. Under the scheme, eligible women aged 21 to 60 will receive ₹2,500 a month from September 1, with the assistance structured under two options.

Under the first option, ₹1,500 of the monthly assistance will be deposited into an RD, while the remaining ₹1,000 will be transferred through a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) wallet. The CBDC wallet will be configured with spending restrictions to prevent the purchase of items included in the negative list, such as alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, lottery tickets, gambling and betting services.

Under the second option, the entire ₹2,500 will be deposited into an RD. Both deposits currently mature on July 31, 2029.

“The date of maturity of the RD can be subsequently changed by the Council of Ministers upon assessment and review of the scheme after two years from its launch date,” the notification said.

An official said the revision provision was included because the scheme is being implemented for the first time and may require changes based on beneficiaries’ experiences.

“The clause to alter the maturity date of the RD has been kept since this is the first time the scheme is being implemented. If there are any glitches or any issues faced by the women, the council of ministers can review after a period of two years and take a decision,” the official said.

The provision also gives the government room to modify the financial assistance structure as the scheme progresses, while providing beneficiaries with a clearly defined initial deposit arrangement, the official explained.

Applicants without an Aadhaar card can still register for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana by submitting an Aadhaar enrolment slip, when available, along with an alternative identity document such as a PAN card, ration card, voter ID, passport or driving licence, according to the guidelines.

For beneficiaries who have not yet enrolled for Aadhaar, the Women and Child Development Department will facilitate enrolment through its district offices.

This means applicants can enroll for Aadhaar while simultaneously completing the registration process for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana.