Delhi LG Saxena orders removal of pharma varsity V-C

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Saturday ordered the removal of the vice chancellor of Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) in connection with an alleged recruitment scam that took place between 2017 and 2019, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday. LG VK Saxena (HT Photo)

A senior officer of LG secretariat, who did not wished to be named, said that Saxena — also the ex-officio chancellor of the university — has directed for the immediate removal of professor Ramesh K Goyal as the vice-chancellor DPSRU. His involvement in the scam was found by an inquiry committee, which probed the recruitment process of teaching faculties conducted by the university between 2017 and 2019, when Goyal was at the helm of affairs.

In the file, Saxena has written: “In exercise of powers under Clause 4(2) of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University- Delhi Statutes, 2017, read with section 16 of the General Clauses Act, 1897, I order that Prof. Ramesh K. Goyal, Vice Chancellor, DPSRU be removed from the post of vice chancellor, DPSRU immediately, for large-scale irregularities and illegalities in the recruitment process in the university in violation of the rules and established norms, lack of supervision and control over the affairs of the university and for his failure to perform his duties as the vice chancellor of the university as mandated under the law.”

The officer quoted above said that LG has also given his approval for asking the ministry of home affairs (MHA) to refer the case to an external investigating agency, and filing of FIR against Goyal and six other officers named in the report of the three-member inquiry committee. “Saxena took note of the report of the inquiry committee, which had looked into the matter on the basis of several complaints and concluded that major irregularities, illegalities and favoritism were observed in the recruitment of teaching faculties in DPSRU from 2017 to 2019. The committee has also observed that the VC furnished his reply to the show cause notice on January 2 this year, by selectively providing his version and not providing any answer to the major irregularities mentioned in the report, and tried to subside the matter of irregularities pointed out by the administration branch of the university,” he said.

When contacted, Goyal said that he will be in a position to comment, only after going through the probe report. “I have given proper replies to the queries that were sent to me,” he said.