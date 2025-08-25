Delhi: Lodhi Garden to get red gravel running track

Under a ₹1.3 crore project, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is set to develop a new red gravel track at the Lodhi Garden in New Delhi. On August 14, the civic body invited bids to develop pathways along with a water sprinkler system. The bidding process will be completed by August 30 and contractors will be given three months to finish the project. In May, the NDMC announced that the track will be around 200 metres long. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The track will be located near Gate No. 5 on the northern side of Lodhi Garden, which is etched with the original name of the park Lady Willingdon Park. Inspired by the jogging track developed at Siri Fort Sports Complex, the path will feature a gravel surface and be equipped with a sprinkler system to control dust, officials said.

In May, the NDMC announced that the track will be around 200 metres long. Officials said that the choice of gravel surface instead of synthetic tracks was made due to its low maintenance and safer running experience. The new track is part of a broader initiative to enhance infrastructure for morning walkers in parks across the Lutyens’ Delhi area.

NDMC’s first synthetic jogging track was introduced at Nehru Park in 2020 as a pilot project. This year, the NDMC also initiated the process of setting up its second rubberised synthetic jogging track at Sanjay Park near Laxmi Bai Nagar, senior civic officials said. The track around the waterbody is estimated to cost ₹1.6 crore.

Lodi Garden is spread over 80 acres with more than 5,400 trees and 210 species. The garden is located between Lodhi Road, Amrita Shergill Marg and Max Muller Marg and is home to four monuments, including Tomb of Mohammad Shah, Bada Gumbad, Sheesh Gumbad and tomb of Sikandar Shah.

Developed during the colonial period, the park was inaugurated by Lady Willingdon on April 9, 1936.

The park was further beautified in 1968 by noted architect J.A. Stein. Over the decades, it has seen development of a 300m long lake, fountains, glass house and bonsai park.