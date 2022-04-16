Delhi logs 366 new Covid infections

The Capital added 366 cases of Covid-19 on Friday, a marginal rise from 325 the previous day, even as health experts allayed fears and said the uptick was to be expected in light of the relaxed restrictions, but stressed the importance of basic infection mitigation protocol like masking and distancing.

Friday’s fresh infections came on the back of 9,275 tests, with 3.95% samples returning positive results. While tests dipped from 13,576 the previous day, the positivity rate jumped from 2.39%. However, experts and state government officials said this was not a cause for concern, since the positivity rate was likely being driven by more focused, targeted sampling, since there are few testing requirements in place. Airports, for instance, no longer mandate a negative Covid-19 test report, instead requiring a vaccination certificate.

Additionally, a vast majority of Covid-19 hospital beds continue to be vacant. State government data showed that of the 9,735 beds reserved for Covid-19 patients in Delhi’s hospitals, just 51 (0.52%) were occupied. In comparison, 48 beds (0.49%) were occupied a week ago.

Deaths too have remained low for several weeks now. The city added no deaths of the infection on Friday. Six people have died of the infection over the first two weeks of April, showed state data. There were, in fact, more deaths over the same period last month, when 21 people succumbed to the infection.

The state health department is likely to propose that masks be made mandatory in crowded public places, especially in indoor settings, so that infections can be controlled.

A senior Delhi government official said, “The mask compliance has been relatively lower and we are keeping a watch on the situation. The state government is prepared to handle a spurt, but we are trying to prevent it first.”

The recommendations will be considered by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) when it takes a call on the pandemic-related rules in a meeting on April 20.

Delhi is not the only city that eased the rules on masks. On April 1, mask mandates were effectively dropped in most parts of the country when they removed fines after sections of the central law, the Disaster Management Act, were revoked.

Dr Jugal Kishore, head of the department of community medicine at Safdarjung Hospital said that the spike could be attributed to the complete reopening economic activities in the Capital, and said the city had a strong rate of inoculations.

“The city has a good vaccination rate and several people have been infected, which is providing good immunity. Such fluctuations are normal,” he said.

Dr Sumit Ray, head of the department of critical care at the Holy Family Hospital said, “The true indicator of the Covid situation is the hospitalisation numbers. The number of infections might be going up but hospital admissions continue to be low. The administration needs to be vigilant but there is no need to panic.”