The air quality in the Capital improved marginally on Friday, with the day’s official Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 270 in the “poor” category, even as the city recorded its coldest morning of the season so far, with the minimum temperature dipping to 10.5 degrees Celsius (°C). Delhiites woke up to a chilly and smoggy morning on Friday (Vipin Kumar/ HT) more

Friday’s 4pm reading of the 24-hour average AQI, considered the official reading for the day, was 10 points lower than Thursday’s 280.

Despite the marginal improvement, pollution levels remained high across the city. Of the 57 monitoring stations that recorded data at 4pm, 15 reported “very poor” air quality, 38 were in the “poor” category and four in the “moderate” category.

Siri Fort recorded the city’s highest AQI at 354.

Secondary organic aerosols emerged as the largest contributor to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Friday, accounting for 27.2% of the estimated pollution load, according to real-time source apportionment estimates by the Air Quality Early Warning System (AQEWS).

Biomass burning, including stubble burning and the use of domestic solid biofuels such as wood and dung cakes, contributed 21.2%, followed by waste burning at 19.4% and vehicular emissions at 16.6%.

Secondary inorganic aerosols accounted for 10.4% of the estimated pollution load, while coal combustion contributed 2.5%, road dust and soil 2.3%, and industrial sources 0.3%.

Weather expert Navdeep Dahiya said the peak pollution days for Delhi-NCR appeared to be over, with afternoon air quality levels in the region now only marginally higher than those in Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru.

“Obviously, due to temperature inversion, landlocked geography and urban sizing, Delhi’s AQI at night and in the mornings will remain worse than that of other cities. The morning AQI spikes will maintain the 350-500 range for some more days before gradually tapering down,” Dahiya said in a post on X.

AQEWS has forecast that Delhi’s air quality will remain in the “poor” category on Saturday before deteriorating to “very poor” on Sunday. It is likely to remain in the “poor” to “very poor” category over the subsequent six days.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, an AQI of 0-50 is classified as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and 401-500 as “severe”.

Meanwhile, the city recorded its coldest morning of the season so far, with the minimum temperature settling at 10.5°C on Friday. Station-wise data showed that Safdarjung and Ayanagar recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 10.5°C each. The readings were 1.8 degrees and 2.2 degrees below normal, respectively.