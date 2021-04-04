Delhi: Maximum temperature to reach 36 degrees Celsius, new 'heatwave' unlikely

Delhi's maximum temperate is expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius, news agency PTI reported on Sunday, citing the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius on this day, which is five notches below the season's average, according to IMD. A day ago, on Saturday, the Met department informed that Delhi's minimum temperature had dropped to 11.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the month of April in at least 12 years.

Last year, the lowest minimum temperature for the month of April in Delhi was 14.4 degrees. Records show that April's minimum temperature was 16.2 degrees Celsius in 2019, and 17.6 degrees Celsius the year before that. Delhi had recorded 10.7 degrees Celsius on April 2, 1965, -- the all-time record, according to IMD data.

Delhi is likely to have clear skies throughout the day, although the agency noted that weather conditions might turn partly cloudy towards the afternoon or the evening. The relative humidity has been recorded at 49%, PTI reported.

The national capital is unlikely to witness a new "heatwave" for at least another week, the agency reported earlier in the day, citing an official at Skymet Weather. Delhi had marked a maximum temperature of 40.1 degrees Celsius on March 29, making it the hottest March day in 76 years.

However, cool, northerly winds subsequently led to a sharp dip in Delhi's minimum temperature, as per Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather. The higher reaches of Western Himalayas have been witnessing snowfall and the adjacent areas in the plains are receiving rain intermittently since March last week due to successive western disturbances, Palawat said. On the other hand, strong winds have reduced Delhi's pollution levels and "allowed the infrared radiation to escape back to space", PTI quoted Palawat as saying.

Delhi's air quality remained in the "moderate category" on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) clocking 156 at 10:05 in the morning. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.