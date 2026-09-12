Delhi may announce new teacher transfer policy next week

The Delhi government is likely to announce a new teacher transfer policy during Sewa Pakhwada (service fortnight), beginning September 17, with the proposed framework aimed at making transfers of government school teachers more transparent, objective and technology-driven, officials said on Friday. The proposed system could also introduce a defined tenure framework (Photo for representation)

The government already has a transfer policy for teachers, but it has not been implemented in letter and spirit. The new policy is expected to address these gaps by bringing the entire process onto a centralised online platform.

Under the proposed system, every teacher is likely to be assigned a unique ID through which their service record, posting history, tenure and other relevant details can be maintained in a central database. Teachers will be able to access their details and, once the transfer window opens, participate in the process through the portal, officials said.

“Currently, the online process is carried out through the Directorate of Education portal, but the government is likely to create a separate portal for implementation of the new policy,” said an official aware of the development.

A key feature of the proposed policy is expected to be a points-based system. Teachers would be awarded points under different categories, with the cumulative score determining their priority for transfer against available vacancies, the official said.

The exact categories and weightage are still being finalised, but the system is expected to take into account factors such as length of service, tenure at the present school and personal or family circumstances.

Delhi has also examined elements of Haryana’s online transfer model while framing its own policy. Haryana’s transfer framework provides for a computerised service record and merit-based allocation of vacancies. For instance, Haryana has kept age as the principal factor, carrying 60 points out of a total of 80, while another 20 points are available under special categories. These include provisions for women employees, certain single women, widows, widowers and couples.

Officials said Delhi could adapt elements of this system rather than replicate Haryana’s formula. The Delhi system could give additional weightage to teachers who have spent a long period at the same school, while also recognising hardship categories such as women teachers, single parents, widows or widowers, teachers with disabilities and those facing serious medical or family-related circumstances. Couples, particularly where both spouses are government employees, could also be considered for additional points, officials said.

Another component Delhi could borrow from Haryana is the use of a verified database before the transfer exercise begins. Teachers could first be asked to verify their personal and service details, following which the department could calculate and publish their points. A defined window for raising objections could allow teachers to challenge errors in their service records or points before the final transfer list is prepared.

Before vacancies are offered, the Directorate of Education is also likely to map school-wise student strength, sanctioned posts and subject requirements. This would help identify schools with surplus teachers and those facing shortages, particularly in subjects where vacancies have a direct impact on classroom teaching.

The proposed system could also introduce a defined tenure framework. Teachers completing a prescribed period at a particular school could become eligible, or in certain circumstances be required, to participate in a transfer drive, while safeguards could be provided to prevent teachers from being shifted arbitrarily before completing their minimum tenure.