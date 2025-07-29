Delhi: MCD to cover open dhalao near AIIMS

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that a fresh tender has been issued to renovate and cover a dhalao near the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). A fresh tender was required as the previous bidder failed to carry out any work, MCD said. The dhalao located near AIIMS gate number 6. (HT Photo)

MCD, in their affidavit dated July 17, also stated that it is not possible to set up a Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations (FCTS) for local waste management in the area since the existing dhalao itself was found to be built-upon a covered portion of the Kushak drain in southwest Delhi.

“...the construction of an FCTS is not possible at this site, as this dhalao is existing on a part of the covered Kushak nallah coming from AIIMS side. It is also to specify that there is no other suitable MCD land available for construction of the FCTS in place of this dhalao,” the affidavit, uploaded recently, mentioned.

NGT was hearing a plea filed in March last year, alleging that the dhalao located barely 30 metres from gate number six of AIIMS, was leading to air pollution, with the foul smell making it tough for residents to live in the vicinity and also impacting the patients.

The MCD, in a previous submission in January had also stated it is not possible to shut down the dhalao, as it handles 12-14 metric tonnes (MT) of waste from nearby areas.

The plan, however, is to cover and improve the existing dhalao, with ₹15.98 lakh earmarked for installation of a gate at its entrance, galvanised iron (GI) sheets for the roof; tile-work; painting and rewashing. Further, it said it plans to increase the dhalao area by amalgamating a part of the office adjacent to it in order to streamline collection of municipal solid waste.

In its latest submission, MCD said an order was awarded in February to an agency to carry out this work, however, the agency failed to execute it on-ground.

“Hence the contract has been closed and his earnest money and performance guarantee has been forfeited after approval of the competent authority..” the MCD said, stating a fresh tender was opened on July 22 – with work to be completed within 45 days of awarding the tender.

“We will ensure that this dhalao is being maintained in good sanitary condition and it is assured that every possible efforts shall be made by the department to maintain this dhalao in good sanitary and hygienic condition, as per the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016..” the submission added.