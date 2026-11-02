Delhi Metro to run 20 more trips on weekdays as GRAP-II curbs kick in amid worsening pollution
Delhi Metro to run 20 more trips on weekdays as GRAP-II curbs on vehicles kick in
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced its decision to increase the frequency of trains as GRAP-II curbs came into effect in the national capital. The DMRC announced that the Delhi Metro will running 20 more trips on weekdays from Tuesday.
This will increase the total number of additional trips on its network by 40. “This is to encourage more and more people to use public transport than their private vehicles and help mitigate pollution,” the DMRC said.
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The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect as Delhi's air quality deteriorated to the 'very poor' category for the first time this season.
The decision came as Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 324 at 4pm on November 2. The CAQM said unfavourable weather conditions were likely to keep air quality in the 'very poor' category over the coming days, prompting it to step up pollution-control measures across the region.
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Traffic police will be deployed at busy roads and intersections to reduce congestion. Officials will intensify checks for valid pollution-under-control (PUC) certificates and take action against visibly polluting vehicles. Rules on older diesel and petrol vehicles will also be strictly enforced.
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