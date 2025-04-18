Delhi: New ‘pod’ hotel near NDLS Metro station offers bunk beds for 400

Lucknow resident Nitin Srivastav, 44, frequently travels to Delhi for work. Each time, he books a hostel-style room in south Delhi’s Greater Kailash. But last week, with less than 24 hours in the city — arriving late on April 7, attending a conference the next morning, and returning the same evening — Srivastav looked for a place closer to New Delhi Railway Station. A view inside the Metrostay Pod Hotel at NDLS Metro Station on April 8. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

A quick internet search revealed a number of hotels around the station, but there was one that caught his eyes in particular — The Metrostay.

This “pod” hotel, which opened in February, is located on the first floor of the Airport Express Line’s New Delhi Metro station. The concept was exactly what he needed — short-term stays in bunk-style beds for ₹400 (1–6 hours) or ₹600 for the night.

Opened in February and operated by a private company in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DRMC), Metrostay offers more than 200 “pods” spread across 20 rooms. Each “pod” comes with personal lockers, charging ports, Wi-Fi access, and curtains for privacy.

While they are called pods, the setup resembles second-tier AC train berths more than the capsule hotels found in Japan or China — those establishments provide a small narrow capsule as a room, which essentially has a bed, charging points and a glass screen door.

“When we did our research, we realised that capsule-style pod hotels haven’t worked as well in India,” a hotel staffer said, requesting anonymity. “So, we went with a bunk-bed style layout that still includes essential amenities but offers more space.”

Srivastav said the hotel checked all the right boxes. “The rooms are air-conditioned and each pod is cosy, and offers enough space so one can relax for a few hours or stay the night. For me, the best attraction was that not only is it reasonably priced, but it is practically located at the exit of the railway station.”

For CHS Rani, 59, and her daughter Kalyani Bharadwaj, 28, the pod hotel basically inside a Metro station was a welcome surprise during a layover in Delhi on their way from Uttar Pradesh to Visakhapatnam.

“The pods, as they call it, are fairly comfortable. The rooms are air conditioned and there is Wi-Fi too. Curtains provide privacy to each individual,” Rani said.

She the pod-style hotel felt like a safe option even for women travellers. “We never felt any safety concerns. In fact, I would recommend more women to give it a shot.”

Tanvi Mishra, who manages the front desk, said security and privacy are ensured through unique digital passcodes given to each guest for access to their pod and locker. There are separate rooms for men and women, and common rooms are allotted to families on request. “We accommodate couples and families wherever possible, but they get separate beds,” she said. Bathrooms are also gender-segregated, and bedsheets and blankets are changed daily, even for extended stays.

The common lounge includes a billiards table, foosball, and board games — all free of charge. There’s also a co-working area with ergonomic chairs. “We host IPL match screenings every evening at 7:30 pm. It turns into a lively space where people often strike up conversations with strangers,” Mishra said.

The hotel allows check-in at any time, though check-out is fixed at 11 am.

Uday Sharma, 21, a social media executive from Jaipur, found the location perfect despite arriving in the city by bus. “I needed a place for a few hours before a meeting. This was ideal — budget-friendly, centrally located, and safe for solo travellers,” he said.

While the in-house canteen offers meals, some guests felt the hotel could improve on convenience. “I had to step out to buy hair oil. A small shop with essentials would make a difference,” Srivastav suggested.

Looking ahead, the hotel is planning to expand its offerings. According to a staff member, 25 private rooms with double beds will be added by June to accommodate families and travellers who prefer privacy over the dorm-style layout.

As the city continues to see an influx of short-stay and transit travellers, pod-style accommodations like Metrostay are carving a niche — offering a mix of affordability, convenience, and community in the heart of Delhi’s transport hub.