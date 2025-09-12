Delhi plans 18-bus route revamp to ease Trans-Yamuna traffic

In a bid to decongest the Trans-Yamuna region and address last-mile gaps, the transport department has identified 18 bus routes for rationalisation, with technical support from IIT Delhi. The rationalisation will be implemented through three depots: East Vinod Nagar, Shastri Park, and Ghazipur. (HT Archive)

Transport minister Pankaj Singh said the move aims to make public transport more inclusive and commuter-friendly, particularly in underserved areas. “These routes have been designed to cover unserved pockets while linking localities directly with metro stations and industrial hubs,” he added. The plan will cover over a thousand bus stops across east Delhi.

East Vinod Nagar will see the largest reshaping with 11 new routes, including Patparganj Industrial Area–Priyadarshini Vihar, Karkardooma–New Mandoli Industrial Area, and Anand Vihar ISBT–Akshardham Metro.

Shastri Park will add four routes connecting Seelampur Metro, Karawal Nagar-T, and Sabhapur, while Ghazipur will introduce three feeder services, including Ghazipur Dairy Farm–Mayur Vihar Phase-1 Metro.

Officials said the redesign aims to improve Metro connectivity and reduce reliance on private vehicles by offering faster, greener, and more reliable options. “We have inducted 3,800 electric buses in the past six months. With reforms like route rationalisation, Delhi will see visible improvements within six months,” Singh said.

By linking industrial hubs such as Patparganj, Mandoli, and Tahirpur with dense residential clusters, the government hopes to ease traffic pressure on arterial roads and boost DTC’s operational efficiency. If successful, the exercise could be extended to other parts of the city.