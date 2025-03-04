New Delhi, Delhi Police has arrested a 24-year-old drug addict from Dwarka who went on a month-long crime spree, committing 17 burglaries and house thefts to fund his addiction, officials said on Tuesday. Delhi Police arrests drug addict from Dwarka for string of burglaries

Police arrested Deepak, a resident of Janakpuri, on Monday, and seized a large cache of stolen items, including gold jewellery, a scooter, a gas cylinder, three mobile phones and other valuables, from his possessions, they said.

"On February 17, a person named Ahemed from the Chanakya Place area lodged a police complaint claiming a burglar broke into his house through a window around 5.30 pm and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and cash," Deputy Commissioner of Police , Ankit Singh, said.

Police analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene, which captured the suspect entering the house through a window, the DCP said.

After further surveillance, the suspect was identified as Deepak, a known offender with a history of burglaries and thefts.

Police received a tip-off that Deepak would arrive at an MCD park in Mahavir Enclave on a stolen scooter with stolen items on Monday evening.

"A trap was set, and the suspect was intercepted at 6:10 pm. When he attempted to flee, police apprehended him and recovered stolen valuables from his possession," the DCP said.

The accused had a troubled past, with a history of drug addiction and repeated criminal activities, the officer said, adding that he was arrested from Dwarka for similar offences in 2023.

"Deepak was disowned by his family due to his criminal activities. Due to his family's poor financial status, he never studied," Singh said.

"He became a drug addict at an early age, and took to crime to fund his addiction," the DCP said.

Further probe is underway to uncover any additional offences linked to the accused, he added.

