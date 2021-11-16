Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana's legal advisor resigns
delhi news

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana's legal advisor resigns

A senior police officer said the retired officer was only a temporary consultant and was under contract only for six months. He was almost at the end of his tenure and tendered his resignation on health grounds.
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana.(File photo)
Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana.(File photo)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI |

Suresh Chandra who was appointed as the legal advisor to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has tendered his resignation on health grounds, an official said on Tuesday.

A senior police officer said the retired officer was only a temporary consultant and was under contract only for six months. He was almost at the end of his tenure and tendered his resignation on health grounds.

His successor has not been appointed yet, the officer added.

"Suresh Chandra has tendered his resignation from the post of consultant to work as legal advisor to CP, Delhi on health grounds and the same has been accepted by the Commissioner of Police, Delhi," according to an order from the office of the Delhi Police Commissioner stated.

The officer has been directed to deposit all government articles, if any, issued on official capacity, it stated.

Chandra had served as the union law secretary before being appointed as the legal advisor of the police chief. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out