Delhi Police issues traffic advisory ahead of ‘Yashobhoomi’ inauguration by PM Modi

The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory ahead of the inauguration of the India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC) or ‘Yashobhoomi’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi's Dwarka on Sunday. On the same day, he will also inaugurate the extension of the Delhi Airport Metro Express Line from Dwarka Sector 21 to a new metro station – 'Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25.' The route from the NH-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (Urban Extension Road-II) in Delhi will be impacted throughout the day.(Sunil Ghosh/HT file)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Delhi Police shared the advisory and said, “In view of the inauguration of The India International Convention & Expo Centre (IICEC) by the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi on 17.09.2023, special traffic arrangements will be effective. Please follow the advisory.”

According to the advisory, the route from the national highway-48 to Nirmal Dham Nala (Urban Extension Road-II) will be impacted through out the day. The advisory recommends commuters to steer clear of UER-II.

Alternate routes

Delhi Traffic Police offered commuters alternate routes ahead of the inauguration, as follows:

For those travelling from NH-8 to Najafgarh: Utilise Bijwasan Najafgarh road.

If coming via NH-48 from Najafgarh/Dwarka: Take a left turn at Dhuldiras Chowk towards Dwarka Sector-23 and access road No.224.

Commuters headed from Dwarka to Gurugram: Use Dhulsiras Road leading to Bamnoli Village, and then take Najafgarh Bijwasan road.

Residents of Dwarka sub-city and west Delhi: Can take the Palam flyover to reach their intended destinations.

“In order to minimize problems, general public are advised to plan their journey in advance,” the advisory said.

'Yashobhoomi'

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate Phase 1 of the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC), known as ‘Yashobhoomi’. This project was conceived with the aim of establishing “a world-class infrastructure to host meetings, conferences, and exhibitions within the country".

According to a statement from the prime minister's office, ‘Yashobhoomi’ encompasses a vast project area of over 8.9 lakh square metres, with a total built-up area exceeding 1.8 lakh square metres, which will place the centre among the largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) facilities globally.

Additionally, ‘Yashobhoomi’ will be linked to the Delhi Airport Metro Express line, featuring the inauguration of the new ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ metro station. This station will have three subways: one spanning 735 metres to connect the station with the exhibition halls, convention centre, and Central Arena; another connecting entry/exit points across Dwarka Expressway; and a third linking the Metro station to the future Exhibition halls' foyer within ‘Yashobhoomi’.

The Delhi Metro will enhance the operational speed of trains on the Airport Express Line from 90 to 120 km/hr, thereby reducing travel time. The entire journey from ‘New Delhi’ to ‘Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25’ is expected to take approximately 21 minutes.

