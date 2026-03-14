Delhi Police leaves cancelled to maintain 24x7 security at LPG godowns amid shortage crisis

The Delhi Police on Thursday cancelled all routine leaves for its personnel with immediate effect and ordered round-the-clock deployment outside LPG cylinder godowns, shops, refilling stations and warehouses across the capital, amid concerns over a possible shortage linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. People wait in queues amid LPG crisis at a gas agency in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2026. (PTI)

Senior police officers said the directions followed instructions from the ministry of home affairs to strengthen security around LPG godowns and refilling stations and review the law-and-order situation in the national capital. Track updates on Iran US war

An order issued by joint commissioner of police (operations) said, “No routine leaves should be granted to any personnel with immediate effect till further orders. Leaves shall be sanctioned only in genuine emergency cases, duly verified and approved by sanctioning authority. All DCPs are requested to ensure meticulous compliance.”

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Police sources said all district DCPs have been asked to identify LPG refilling stations and godowns in their areas and ensure personnel are deployed there round the clock. “This is being done to ensure that there is no black marketing, no panic or untoward incident, no scam or theft of LPG cylinders,” said a senior police officer.

Police said the crime branch, special cell and other units have also been asked to monitor social media to counter fake news, rumours or misinformation related to LPG supplies.

Another senior officer said, “The directions have come from the ministry of home affairs to step up security around LPG godowns and stations. We want to ensure essential supplies are provided to all and no citizen is being cheated or scammed. All SHOs have been asked to deploy beat staff at these LPG stations. DCPs will be reviewing the situation.”

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Meanwhile, Delhi Police also cautioned citizens against clicking on suspicious links or trusting calls from unknown numbers claiming to be from gas agencies, warning that cyber fraudsters may exploit the ongoing crisis to dupe people.

In a post on X, the police said rumours about a shortage of LPG cylinders were being used by cyber criminals to trap unsuspecting users through fraudulent links and calls. The advisory was accompanied by a short awareness video explaining how scammers create panic and urge people to click on links related to gas booking or supply confirmation.

Police said no FIRs have been registered so far, but action will be taken based on complaints.

DCP (East) Rajeev Kumar also posted on social media saying, “(Officers) held a meeting with LPG distributors at the Conference Hall, DCP Office, East District. The meeting focused on preventing black marketing, rumour-mongering, and maintaining law and order. LPG distributors were advised to ensure fair supply, follow safety norms, maintain proper records, and immediately report any suspicious activity or illegal sale…”