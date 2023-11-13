Delhi: NDMC doubles parking charges in bid to discourage private transport

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided to double the charges for parkings managed by it across the city till January 31. The NDMC took the decision based on the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management.(HT file photo)

The step has been taken to discourage the use of private transport amid the rise in pollution levels in Delhi.

“The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has decided that the Parking fees (off road/on road) have been enhanced to twice of the existing to discourse private transport for the parking managed by NDMC through its own staff till 31st January 2024,” the municipal body said in a notification on Monday.

The NDMC took the decision based on the guidelines of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Currently, the anti-pollution measures under GRAP IV regulations are enforced in Delhi on the order of the CAQM.

The measures under stage 4 prevent trucks carrying non-essential goods from entering Delhi, along with a ban on diesel-run medium goods vehicles (MGVs) and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) plying in the city. It also put a ban on diesel-run light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi and those not conforming to BS-6 emission norms from entering the Capital with immediate effect.

The decision by the NDMC comes after the Air Quality Index (AQI) at several places in Delhi-NCR turned 'very poor' on Monday, a day after Diwali celebrations.

Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI on Sunday was recorded at 218 at 4 pm by the Central Pollution Control Board and started to rise after 8 pm. By 10 pm, it was at 230, 240 at midnight, 244 at 2 am, 250 by 4 am, 266 by 6 am, 283 at 8 am and reached 301 by 10 am on Monday. PM 2.5 remained the prominent pollutant, showcasing the impact of combustion sources – in this case, firecrackers.

Last year, Delhi recorded an average AQI of 302 (very poor) on October 25— the day after Diwali, which was the lowest AQI for Delhi post the festival in the last seven years.

