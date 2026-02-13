Delhi: PWD plans drain fix for flood-prone area

The Public Works Department (PWD) has initiated plans to address chronic waterlogging on a stretch near the Waste-to-Wonder Park in Sarai Kale Khan by constructing missing drain links to improve stormwater connectivity, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. The absence of a continuous and connected drain was flagged during internal assessments after waterlogging incidents reported over the past monsoon seasons. (PTI)

The department is in the process of hiring a contractor, with work expected to commence within a month and conclude two months thereafter at an estimated cost of ₹97 lakh, the PWD official cited above said.

“The project aims to bridge a critical gap in the existing drainage network, which had caused rainwater accumulation on carriageways and adjoining low-lying areas during intense rainfall spells. While surveying the area, we found that the drains were not connected in some small sections, resulting in water spilling onto the surface. The proposed drain link is expected to channel stormwater into the main drainage system, improving runoff, and reducing the risk of flooding in the vicinity,” the official said.

The absence of a continuous and connected drain was flagged during internal assessments after waterlogging incidents reported over the past monsoon seasons. Site inspections conducted by engineers found that while stormwater drains existed on either side of the stretch, the missing link prevented smooth discharge, leading to backflow and surface flooding, particularly during heavy showers.

The construction work will involve laying a new reinforced concrete drain along the identified stretch near the Waste to Wonder park boundary. The scope of work includes excavation, construction of the drain structure and restoration of the road surface after completion, as per the tender document.

The Sarai Kale Khan stretch serves as a key traffic corridor, connecting parts of south and central Delhi, and is frequently used by buses, private vehicles and pedestrians. During previous monsoon spells, waterlogging in the area had led to traffic disruptions.

Officials said that the department has coordinated with other agencies to ensure that existing utilities are identified before excavation begins, to minimise the risk of damage during construction.

Traffic management measures are expected to be put in place once work starts, though details regarding diversions or lane restrictions are yet to be finalised.

Officials said the project forms part of broader pre-monsoon preparations aimed at addressing drainage bottlenecks across the city. The department has been reviewing vulnerable locations based on past flooding patterns and field reports submitted by engineering teams.