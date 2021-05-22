Delhi records 2,260 new Covid-19 cases, active caseload falls further to 31,308

Daily new cases continued to decline in Delhi on Saturday as the city reported 2,260 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), a bulletin from the health department showed. With this, the national capital’s cumulative cases reached 1,415,219, data showed. Also, 182 patients lost their lives to the infection on the day, which pushed the death toll to 23,013.

As many as 6,453 patients were reported as recovered on the day taking the overall recoveries to 1,360,898. Cumulative recovery rate in Delhi currently stands at 96.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, the active caseload also shrunk by 4,375 cases and currently stands at 31,308 from the 35,683 previously reported on Friday, data from the bulletin showed. At its peak, there were 99,361 active cases reported in Delhi on April 30 during the second wave.

Medical workers in the city conducted 63,155 tests, comprising 43,061 RTPCR, CBNAAT, TrueNat tests and 20,094 Rapid Antigen Tests, for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. So far 18,659,148 tests have been conducted, according to the bulletin. Cumulative positivity rate in the city stands at 7.58 per cent, while the case fatality rate (CFR) is 1.63 per cent.

Delhi currently has 48,429 containment zones and 18,060 patients are currently in home isolation, according to the latest data.

Under the city’s Covid-19 vaccination drive, 49,957 beneficiaries received a jab in the last 24 hours of whom 41,155 received their first dose and 8,802 received their second. So far 5,017,579 beneficiaries have received the jab in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the vaccine situation in Delhi saying that vaccination centres have been closed due to non-availability of stocks. “We've to close the vaccination centres from today as vaccines for 18+ category is exhausted. Delhi needs 80 lakh vaccines every month so that everyone here can be vaccinated within 3 months,” news agency ANI cited from Kejriwal’s letter.

“Delhi received only 16 lakh vaccines in May and we have been told that we will receive only 8 lakh vaccines in June. If this is the pace then it will take 30 months to vaccinate just the adults,” the letter further read.