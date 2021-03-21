IND USA
A medic collects a swab sample of woman for the Covid-19 test amid the rise in cases, in New Delhi on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
Delhi reports over 800 cases of Covid-19 for second day in a row, total caseload reaches 6.47 lakh

The national capital also recorded 613 recoveries and one death in the last 24 hours, the health department data showed.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 21, 2021 10:33 PM IST

National capital Delhi on Sunday reported 823 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in a span of 24 hours, the data from health department showed. This is the second time on two days that Delhi's Covid-19 daily tally has stayed over 800.

After today's spike, the total case tally reached 6,47,984.

It also recorded 613 recoveries and one death in the said period, the data further showed, pushing the total recoveries to 6,33,410 and death toll to 10,956, respectively.

Delhi on Saturday reported over 800 Covid-19 cases for the first time this year as the positivity rate breached the 1 per cent-mark after over two months.

The increase has been particularly sharp since Monday, March 15, when the city saw 368 cases. The trend is in tandem with similar rise in infections in several other states, particularly Maharashtra, Punjab and Haryana. Overall, the weekly average of new cases a day across India has risen from around 23,500 on March 15 to over 31,600 on March 19.

Union government officials have in recent days attributed the rise in infections to the recent wedding season.

Meanwhile, over 46,000 beneficiaries received shots of Covid-19 vaccine in the national capital on Saturday, the highest in a day till date, officials said.

In the age bracket 45-59 years, 4,794 beneficiaries received the shots, while 22,376 senior citizens also got their first jabs, a senior official said.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday had acknowledged the rise in coronavirus cases in the national capital in the last few days, but said it was not a matter of worry, even as he announced that capacity of inoculation daily in Delhi will be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

