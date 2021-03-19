IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi records over 700 new Covid-19 cases, highest this year
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records over 700 new Covid-19 cases, highest this year

  • The doctors have blamed the weddings and other large social gatherings in Delhi for the upward trend of Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:07 PM IST

In the steepest spike this year, Delhi recorded 716 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the infection in the national capital to 646,300. With this, the cumulative positivity rate in the national capital stands at 4.73%, according to the latest figures released by the health department on Friday. Four fatalities have been recorded since Thursday, which pushed the death toll in the national capital up to 10,953.

The daily caseload in Delhi has jumped by nearly 200 in the last two days; the national capital recorded 607 infections on Thursday, and 536 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a total of 77,352 tests, including 47,078 RT-PCR, were conducted on Thursday and the number of people under home isolation rose to 1,624, the health department's bulletin said.

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

As Delhi’s Covid-19 graph continues to climb, experts have advised residents to maintain precautions and get vaccinated if eligible.

The doctors have blamed the weddings and other large social gatherings in the city for the upward trend. “There was euphoria when the number of infections in the city went down, as any viral infection does naturally. With over 50% of the population exposed to the infection, the transmission slowed down. But, people gathering for events such as weddings led to an increase. This is exactly what happened after Dussehra and Diwali,” said Dr GC Khilnani, former head of the department of pulmonary medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences and chairman of PSRI Institute of Pulmonary and Critical care.

Amid fear of the second Covid-19 wave in the country, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the national capital is ready to vaccinate all its adult residents within three months if the Centre relaxes the eligibility criteria for inoculation.

“The Centre should make vaccines open for all those who are 18 years of age and above. India is producing enough Covid-19 vaccines now to get this done. Walk-in centres should be opened for all. I urge the central government to take this up on a war footing. If this is allowed, we can vaccinate everyone in Delhi (18 years and above) in three months,” Kejriwal said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus covid-19
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal in New Delhi.(HT File Photo)
delhi news

Delhi records over 700 new Covid-19 cases, highest this year

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:07 PM IST
  • The doctors have blamed the weddings and other large social gatherings in Delhi for the upward trend of Covid-19 cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Services delayed on Metro's blue line section due to track maintenance work:DMRC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:36 PM IST
The DMRC took to Twitter to inform commuters about the delay: “Blue Line Update Delay in service between Rajouri Garden and Kirti Nagar. Normal service on all other lines”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The said notification has been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies department of the Delhi Government.(Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo. Representative image)
The said notification has been issued to the Food and Civil Supplies department of the Delhi Government.(Diwakar Prasad/HT file photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Centre stops Delhi govt's doorstep delivery of ration scheme

Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:40 PM IST
According to a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, the subsidised foodgrains being allocated by the department for distribution under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) cannot be used for running any state-specific or other scheme under a different name other than NFSA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Minister for Environment, Forest &amp; Climate Change, Information &amp; Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar holding a press conference.(ANI)
Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting and Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Prakash Javadekar holding a press conference.(ANI)
delhi news

Govt has taken number of steps to bring down pollution in Delhi: Javadekar

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:17 PM IST
By investing 60,000 crore, less polluting fuel BS6 technology vehicles have been introduced, besides having electric two, three and four wheelers which are bringing down the pollution levels, he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Women’s Football League is set to start on 22nd March, with a historic 21 teams participating this year. (Photo: HT/Manoj Verma)
Delhi Women’s Football League is set to start on 22nd March, with a historic 21 teams participating this year. (Photo: HT/Manoj Verma)
delhi news

Women footballers’ time to shine: Renewed vigour, high hopes

By Mallika Bhagat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:34 PM IST
A historic 21 teams will participate in the Delhi Women’s Football League, slated to start on 22nd March, after a hiatus of one year, giving a chance to women in the Capital to showcase their skills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With 18,000 prisoners, Tihar is the most crowded prison in the country. (HT archive)
With 18,000 prisoners, Tihar is the most crowded prison in the country. (HT archive)
delhi news

Cellphones—the most treasured item inside India’s largest prison complex

By Prawesh Lama
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:36 PM IST
Tihar houses all types of prisoners--gangsters, murderers, rapists, politicians, and terrorists. But inside the prison, they are all under one roof and locked up behind the same high walls. The number of murders, their dreaded past, or the wealth the prisoners once had does not matter
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (HT Photo)
Representational image. (HT Photo)
delhi news

Man injured while saving 2 children from fire in Delhi’s Vasant Kunj

By Anvit Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Police said the blaze started around 2.30am at Bengali Basti, apparently from a heap of garbage that probably caught fire from a cigarette or due to friction. The fire soon got spread to the nearby area and at least 14 jhuggis (huts) were gutted
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

Kejriwal asks for relaxation in Covid vaccine criteria: What prompted request

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:53 AM IST
Kejriwal said his government can inoculate all adult residents of Delhi within three months to tackle steadily rising infections that have triggered concerns of a fresh wave
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
Farmers sitting during a protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Tikri, Singhu remain closed; Ghazipur open

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:36 AM IST
The traffic police also advised motorists travelling between Delhi and Haryana to take alternative routes via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders or other routes passing through Gurugram and Faridabad
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
Representational Image. (HT file photo)
delhi news

Delhi AQI remains very poor due to dust from dry regions

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 08:25 AM IST
On Friday, AQI stood at 309, slightly better than 315 of Thursday. According to Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the AQI could move to poor category on Saturday and Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
An elderly couple awaits their turn at a vaccination centre in a Delhi private hospital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
An elderly couple awaits their turn at a vaccination centre in a Delhi private hospital. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)
delhi news

9am-9pm: Window for jabs to be expanded at govt hospitals

By Anonna Dutt, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:00 AM IST
  • Delhi government on Thursday ordered all its hospitals to extend the timings of their centres from Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the police, the child lived with her mother in south-west Delhi. Her mother reported her missing on January 21 after which a kidnapping case was registered at Kapashera police station.
According to the police, the child lived with her mother in south-west Delhi. Her mother reported her missing on January 21 after which a kidnapping case was registered at Kapashera police station.
delhi news

Cops rescue 12-year-old who was kidnapped, forced into sex work

By Shiv Sunny, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:18 AM IST
  • According to the police, the child lived with her mother in south-west Delhi. Her mother reported her missing on January 21 after which a kidnapping case was registered at Kapashera police station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The synthetic running track at Nehru Park in New Delhi. The forest department says the track violates the Forest Conservation Act (1980) Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO
The synthetic running track at Nehru Park in New Delhi. The forest department says the track violates the Forest Conservation Act (1980) Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO
delhi news

Nehru Park jogging tracks against green norms: Forest department

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:13 AM IST
  • Deputy conservator forests (south division) Amit Anand, who slapped the NDMC with the notice on December 17 for constructions in Nehru Park, which is a deemed forest, said continuing work despite instructions was a violation of the FC Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The resolution was also to state that colleges can use “surplus funds” available for the purpose of paying salaries.(HT file)
The resolution was also to state that colleges can use “surplus funds” available for the purpose of paying salaries.(HT file)
delhi news

DUTA protests govt’s ‘pattern of assistance’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:46 AM IST
  • Earlier on Tuesday, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a meeting with principals of the 12 colleges and assured that the government will meet the DU officials to discuss the matter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Last month, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a similar farmers’ gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.. (File photo)
Last month, Arvind Kejriwal addressed a similar farmers’ gathering in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut.. (File photo)
delhi news

Arvind Kejriwal to address farmers in Jind on April 4

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:41 AM IST
  • “The Aam Aadmi Party has been supporting farmers on the issue since Day One; from the streets to the Parliament." Sushil Gupta said on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP