Delhi reports first case of Covid sub-variant JN.1, says health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Delhi on Wednesday reported the first case of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj told ANI.



“Out of the 3 samples sent for Genome Sequencing, one is JN.1 & two are Omicron,” Bharadwaj told news agency ANI.



“JN.1 is a sub-variant of Omicron and is a mild infection. This is the one spreading in south India. There is no need to panic. It causes mild sickness,” the minister added. A total of 109 JN.1 COVID variant cases have been reported in the country as of December 26.(Representational image/Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

A Delhi government official told PTI that a 28-year-old patient, who had co-morbidities, died, with Covid not being the primary reason.

"The man was not from Delhi and was referred to a private hospital recently. He had multiple co-morbidities and the Covid finding was incidental. The sample of the man has been sent for genome sequencing and a report is awaited," the official added.

The official said multiple samples were sent for genome sequencing, and one of them tested positive for the JN.1 variant.

India reported 40 new cases of the JN.1 sub variant, with the tally rising to 109 as of December 26, health ministry sources told PTI.

Out of these, 36 cases were detected from Gujarat, 34 from Karnataka, 14 from Goa, nine from Maharashtra, six from Kerala, four each from Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, and two from Telangana. Most of the patients are currently in home isolation.

The JN.1 (BA.2.86.1.1), emerged in August 2023 in Luxembourg and is said to be the descendant of the BA.2.86 lineage (Pirola) of SARS COV2.



Last week, Union health secretary Sudhansh Pant in a letter to the states and Union territories had called for necessary public health measures to be put in place and also underlined the critical COVID-19 control and management strategies considering the ongoing festive season.



The states have been urged to ensure effective compliance of operational guidelines for revised surveillance strategy for COVID-19 shared by the ministry.

They have asked to monitor and report district-wise cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) in all health facilities regularly for early detection of rising trend of cases.