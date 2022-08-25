Delhi riots: LG directs pending claims settlements in three months

New Delhi: Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Wednesday approved the appointment of 40 assessors to settle the claims for compensation by the victims of the February 2020 north-east Delhi communal riots, and added that the pending claims should be settled within the next three months, according to a statement by the LG office.

The statement said that only 7% of the 2,775 claims related to the damage during the riots have been processed so far. So far, 14 assessors had been looking at the claims filed by the victims. Now, the total number of such officials will go up to 54.

These assessors, according to the statement, will assist the North-East Delhi Riots Claims Commission (NEDRCC), which was set up by the Delhi government in April 2020. In the aftermath of the riots, the Delhi government had announced compensation to the families of those who died in violence, as well as to those who were injured. Damages were also promised to those who properties and businesses were targeted by the rioters.

Fifty-three people were killed , 581 injured between February 23 and 27 in 2020, in several areas of north-east Delhi, after a clash between pro and anti CAA protesters snowballed into full-fledged Hindu-Muslim riots.

“It may be noted that even after more than 2.5 years, of the total 2,775 claims submitted till date, the commission has been able to process only 200 i.e. 7% of the claims. Interestingly, of the earlier appointed 25 claim assessors, only 14 had been conducting surveys without any deadline resulting in delays. After assessment of damages, the assessors submit the reports to the claims commissioner for his recommendations to be sent to the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi,” the statement said.

An additional 10 assessors have been approved for a reserve list, the LG office said.

In April 2022, the Union home ministry reviewed the progress in disbursing compensation for damages to the riot victims and directed Delhi government to assess the damages holistically and submit the claims to the claims commissioner for deciding the compensation, the LG office said.

A Delhi government spokesperson did not comment on the matter.

The Delhi government had announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to families of those killed in the violence; ₹5 lakh in the case of the death of a minor or permanent incapacitation of a person. The compensation for seriously injured was ₹2 lakh each and for those with minor injuries ₹20,000; and ₹3 lakh for children who lost their parents.

For damage to residential units, a compensation of ₹5 lakh ( ₹1 lakh to be divided among tenant(s) and ₹4 lakh for house owner) was announced. For substantial damage to residential units, the compensation was ₹2.5 lakh ( ₹50,000 to be divided among tenant(s) and ₹2 lakh for house owner). For minor damage to residential units, ₹15,000; for uninsured commercial units, a maximum compensation of ₹5 lakh was declared; and for loss of cattle, ₹5,000 per animal.

