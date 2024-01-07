Winter vacation: Delhi schools to remain closed for next 5 days for students up to Class 5, says Atishi

Schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next five days for students from nursery to Class 5 due to the prevailing cold weather conditions in the national capital, said education minister Atishi on Sunday. The announcement comes hours after the Delhi government retracted an order on the extension of winter vacation in schools within the national capital. The announcement comes hours after the Delhi government retracted an order on the extension of winter vacation in schools. (Picture for representational purpose only)

Earlier on Saturday, the directorate stated that the winter vacation in all government and private schools in the national capital has been extended till January 10 due to cold weather conditions. A Delhi government official said that there was some error in the order.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Delhi's directorate of education had said that further orders regarding winter break would be issued in due course.

"Order No.DE.23(3)/Sch.Br./2024/18 dated: January 6, 2024, regarding extension of Winter Vacation stands withdrawn with immediate effect. Further orders in this regard may be issued in due course," the updated order read.

On Saturday, Delhi spent yet another day in grey, foggy conditions with daytime peak temperature reaching just 15.2 degrees Celsius and low in the early hours settling at 8.9 degrees.

In what may be of some relief, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted temperatures to rise over the next two days, with an approaching western disturbance likely to bring light rain on Tuesday. Cold day conditions should also abate by Sunday, officials said on Saturday.

Holidays for Noida, Greater Noida schools

Meanwhile, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Saturday ordered all schools in Noida and Greater Noida to observe holidays for students up to Class 8 till January 14 in view of the prevailing dense fog and cold weather conditions.

Issued by district Basic Education Officer Rahul Panwar, the order stands applicable to all schools recognised by the state board, CBSE, ICSE, IB and others.

“In compliance with the instructions given by District Magistrate Maneesh Kumar Verma in view of the dense fog and extreme cold, all the board (CBSE/ICSE IB, UP Board and others) affiliated schools (from Class nursery to 8) running in the district Gautam Buddh Nagar, will observe holiday till January 14,” it stated.

"The order should be strictly followed," Panwar added.

The minimum temperatures in parts of western Uttar Pradesh has dipped to single-digit figures. The minimum temperature in Gautam Buddh Nagar was recorded at 9 degrees Celsius on Saturday and is expected to hover between 9 and 13 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave and fog warning for western Uttar Pradesh, which includes Gautam Buddh Nagar.