Delhi schools to reopen partially for classes 10-12 from today

Schools in Delhi will partially re-open for students of classes 10 to 12 from Monday. This follows an order from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). Officials on Sunday said that the state education department is expected to release detailed guidelines and reopening protocol for schools and students.

"Students of class 10 to 12 in the city are permitted to visit their schools from August 9 (Monday) for admission-related work including counselling, guidance and practical activities for board exams. Health checkups and referral services situated in schools or conducted from there can resume. Children of all ages may visit these centres accompanied by their parents or guardians," the DDMA said in its order.

The DDMA has specified that schools, coaching centres and colleges will remain closed for teaching purposes and online learning will be encouraged in all circumstances, except the exempted activities.

The educational institutions in Delhi have been closed since March this year, when Covid-19 wreaked havoc in the national capital.

The DDMA has also allowed the opening of weekly markets across Delhi from Monday with a rider that the vendors and visitors shall follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour. "All weekly markets are allowed subject to strict compliance of guidelines issued by the government. No unauthorised weekly market is allowed to function,” the order read. The order added that roadside weekly markets will not be allowed.

The Delhi government had last week sought feedback from students, teachers and parents about the reopening of schools and has received nearly 35,000 suggestions so far. "So far, 35000 suggestions have been received. Over 12,000 of them were received on day one itself. We will soon take a decision taking the feedback from all stakeholders into account," Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said.