Delhi to rely more on groundwater as city faces 250 MGD deficit

The Delhi Jal Board is preparing to install hundreds of new groundwater extraction points and tube wells across high water table zones to reduce the capital’s widening demand–supply gap, senior government officials said. According to the status report, 165 high-yield wells in complexes attached to major water treatment plants at Haiderpur, Bhagirathi, Sonia Vihar and others produce 16.5 MGD. (Photo for representation)

According to DJB officials, the extraction network will span locations in the Yamuna floodplain from South Burari to Wazirabad, the Bhalswa lake belt, the golf course region, the DND Flyover stretch, areas near the ITPO complex, Kakrola, the DDA golf course and Pappankalan, as well as zones along the Najafgarh drain and the Sanjay Lake periphery in East Delhi.

The utility action plan notes that Delhi requires about 1250 MGD of water, based on an estimated 50 gallons per capita daily supply. Current production from all sources, including surface water routed through nine water treatment plants, recycled water and existing groundwater extraction, stands at roughly 1000 MGD, leaving a shortfall of 250 MGD, officials aware of the data said.

Officials said Delhi remains dependent on neighbouring states for its principal raw water supply through the Yamuna, the Carrier Lined Channel (CLC) Munak, the Delhi Sub-Branch (DSB) canal and the Upper Ganga Canal via Muradnagar. With no enhancement in Delhi’s external quota in recent years, the board has gradually expanded groundwater extraction from 86 MGD in 2020 to about 135 MGD in 2025.

Two wings of the board manage this extraction. The project wing installs high-yield tube wells in the floodplain, where each site produces between 0.1 and 0.15 MGD. The maintenance wing deploys lower-yield wells inside colonies lacking piped water, generating around 0.015 MGD each. According to the status report, 165 high-yield wells in complexes attached to major water treatment plants at Haiderpur, Bhagirathi, Sonia Vihar and others produce 16.5 MGD. Another 150 wells in the Palla floodplains add 22.5 MGD, while around 5859 smaller tube wells across the city supply 88 MGD.

The Central Groundwater Board (CGWB) report from December 2024 shows Delhi extracted more groundwater in 2024 than it recharged back, reversing a trend over the last two years where the opposite was happening. The report further said out of Delhi’s 34 assessment units (tehsils), 14 or 41.18% were classified as ‘over-exploited’. Another 13 units (38.24%) were tagged ‘critical’, 2 as (5.88%) as ‘semi-critical’, and 5 units (14.71%) were in the ‘safe’ category as per CGWB’s assessment. Out of Delhi’s 34 tehsils, 13 were classified as ‘over-exploited’ in 2023. The report further said 0.26 bcm was extracted by the residential sector, with the remaining 0.08 bcm being extracted for irrigation purposes.

A senior official maintained that extraction is restricted to areas with naturally high groundwater levels. “150 tubwells are in pipeline at Nilothi and Najafgarh; 70 in Wazirabad and Coronation Pillar plant but only those areas have been selected where water table is high,” official added.

Diwan Singh, an environmental activist who led the Yamuna satyagraha for rejuvenating the river and other water bodies in the city, said groundwater extraction should be regulated as per the ecological limit of an aquifer. “Water can be mined in areas where water table is high but its ecological limit should be assessed first and regular monitoring of the water being extracted should be done. If the salinity of the water increases, the aquifer can get contaminated. SCADA system should be developed to monitor water extraction. The subsurface reservoir condition varies in parts of the city. In Dwarka, for instance, ground water levels around Najafgarh drain area are very high but other areas have low water table,” he added.

This week, the utility finalised a raw water redistribution system for the upcoming Dwarka Water Treatment Plant. Under the plan, tube well clusters in Okhla, Wazirabad, Nilothi and Dwarka will be reorganised to supply raw water to the plant. The government said 228 tube wells will together contribute 22.8 MGD for the facility.

The administration is simultaneously developing 46 extraction points around Sanjay Lake. Water drawn from these high-water-table zones will be treated and integrated into the city network. A similar plan is being executed along the Najafgarh drain, where 20 new tube wells are proposed with a parallel conveyance system.

Breaking down the Dwarka WTP sourcing model, officials said 67 tube wells in the Okhla zone will supply 6.7 MGD, Wazirabad will add 6.4 MGD through 64 wells, Nangloi will contribute 7.4 MGD from 74 wells and 23 wells in the Dwarka zone will deliver 2.3 MGD.

Delhi’s water minister, Parvesh Verma, Parvesh Verma said the 50 MGD Dwarka plant would improve supply in Dwarka, Najafgarh, Palam, Dabri and nearby areas. “Delhi’s growing population needs modern water solutions, not excuses. The operationalisation of the 50 MGD Dwarka Plant is a crucial step in securing our city’s future water needs,” he said, adding that the project would reduce dependence on external sources and stabilise supply in West and Southwest Delhi.