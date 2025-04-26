Delhi traders join call to condemn terror strike in J&K, but not all shut shop

The citywide call by trade organisations to keep markets shut in protest against the recent deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a mixed response, as business continued as usual in many places except in some wholesale markets in old and central Delhi, including Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Mann Singh Palace and Connaught Place. Lajpat Nagar market on Friday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Some trade associations also held protests and candle light marches , demanding justice for the 26 people killed in Pahalgam on April 22. According to estimates, around 900 markets supported the protest on Friday.

“There is anger and grief among all Indians and such a barbaric act could not have been expected. By keeping the markets shut, we are condemning terrorism in our country. The government should take the strictest possible stand,” said Vikram Badhwar, general secretary, New Delhi Traders Association.

Large parts of Chandni Chowk remained shut, resulting in estimated losses worth ₹1,500 crore, according to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT).

“The purpose of this peaceful shutdown was for the traders to come together and stand with the government and the victims’ families, and pay tribute to the dead,” said Yogesh Singhal, chairman of All India Bullion and Jewellers Association in Kuncha Mahajani of Chandni Chowk.

Some markets, however, remained open, including those in Lajpat Nagar, Tilak Nagar and Sarojini Nagar, among others. Traders there said they supported the government and the families of victims by organising marches and ceremonies.

Ashok Kalra, general secretary of the Sarojini Nagar market association said that the decision to keep the market closed was reversed on Thursday night. On Friday morning, traders turned up wearing black ribbons on their arms.

“We are also holding a protest and a candle light march in the market which will cover the periphery of the entire market. Till last evening, we were planning to keep the shops shut but such bandhs do not serve the purpose due to mixed response. We stand with the nation against terrorism and we’ll protest to convey that message,” he added.

Shops were also open at the Tilak Nagar mall road market, with shopkeepers stating the bandh was meant more for wholesale markets. “Retail markets are still operational so that the public is not inconvenienced. More than 95% of the shops are open, barring a few, which chose to shut down for a day, to show respect,” said Radheyshyam, 25, an imitation jewellery seller.

Bharat Ahuja, a jewellery shop owner in Lajpat Nagar market, too said that most retail markets decided to remain open. “We took part in a vigil to express our respects.”

Rajouri Garden market was too fully open on Friday and shop owners said that they were not asked by the market association to shut shops.

Ramesh Khanna, Rajouri Garden Market Association president, said that they didn’t announce the bandh, as a significant number of shops are owned by multinational companies in the market. “We staged a candle light march on Thursday evening with 250 people,” he said.

Pooran Kumar, 48, manager at an apparel shop in Rajouri Garden, said, “We are sad about what happened but to suffer losses even for a day burns a hole in the pocket.”