As many as 24,841 fines were issued for various traffic rule violations and 144 vehicles were impounded for serious offences during the fortnight-long special drive, Operation Chakravyuh, launched by the Delhi Traffic Police in coordination with local police and PCR van personnel, senior officers said on Monday. Delhi Traffic Police issue over 24,000 fines during Operation Chakravyuh

One first information report (FIR) was also registered at the Timarpur police station after narcotic substances were recovered from a vehicle during checks. The special drive was launched on the directions of Delhi Police commissioner Satish Golchha, the officers said.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Shashank Jaiswal said Operation Chakravyuh involved a well-planned, multi-tier deployment of traffic police personnel along with staff from local police stations and PCR vans for two hours daily at entry and exit points of selected areas, including busy junctions, market hubs and accident-prone locations, to ensure that no violator could evade action.

“Operation Chakravyuh aimed to curb habitual traffic violations and instil disciplined driving through visible enforcement against serious and life-threatening offences such as riding without helmets, triple riding, drunken driving, rash and negligent driving — including wrong-side driving — use of mobile phones while driving, jumping traffic signals and other instances of disregard for traffic rules,” DCP Jaiswal said.