DU semester exam schedule sparks outrage, teachers complain of overlap with classes

Dhusiya further questioned the feasibility of running offline classes with exams simultaneously, asking whether colleges have adequate infrastructure to run exams and hold classes for one month.
DU's official position is that classes for regular courses are held offline, yet there is its tacit approval to colleges for online classes during such overlaps," Dhusiya said.
Similar concerns were expressed by Abha Dev Habib, Secretary of the Delhi Teachers' Front (DTF) and Associate Professor at Miranda House, who said that the calendar reflects poor planning and disregard for academic integrity. She said that lakhs of students are expected to take exams and attend next semester’s classes at the same time. Teachers are supposed to teach, invigilate and evaluate at the same time.
He said that with SOL and NCWEB exams set to take place, there will be an acute shortage of space, which will force colleges to move classes online. He also urged the university to extend the winter break until major exams conclude.
Calling the situation “a theatre of the absurd”, Rudrashish Chakraborty, an elected member of the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) Executive, also spoke against the new schedule. "Clearly, we are not teaching in a University! It's a circus all over the place," he said.
Chakraborty emphasised that since the entire month of January will go into conducting semester exams, including exams for SOL and NCWEB, even if colleges conduct online classes, students will be busy with exams. This will lead to wasting of an entire month without teaching.
Teachers are now urging the university to revisit the calendar and restore academic order, warning that the current overlap will compromise the quality of teaching and learning and also delay the results.