Delhi weather: Another hot day ahead, mercury to hover around 42°C

Delhiites are likely to experience another day of simmering heat, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the maximum temperature to hover around 42 degrees Celsius (°C). IMD officials, however, said that from Saturday, Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to received moderate rain, which will bring the temperatures down.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature came down to 29°C. On Wednesday, the minimum temperature shot up to 31.4°C, four degrees above normal, and also the highest minimum temperature to be recorded this year.

Also Read | Delhiwale: Landmark shop, down shutters

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that over the last two days, Delhi’s temperatures have been high because of a layer of dust over the region that trapped heat near the surface.

“We received dust carrying winds from Rajasthan and Haryana on Tuesday. This layer of dust did not allow the surface to cool off, resulting in higher temperatures,” Srivastava said.

He said that despite high temperatures, Delhi is still experiencing a below normal summer season.

IMD forecast said that Delhi will start getting some relief from the heat from June 12. Under the impact of a low-pressure area forming on the north of the Bay of Bengal, the wind direction over Delhi will change to easterly from late Friday night, which will result in light rainfall in parts of Delhi and NCR.

From Sunday, the intensity of rainfall will increase and as a result, the temperatures will also fall to below 40°C.

“We are expecting moderate rainfall across Delhi and some parts of NCR can also receive heavy showers. From June 12, temperatures will start coming down again,” a senior IMD official confirmed.