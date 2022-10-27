Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi woman falls from rickshaw while fighting back snatchers, dies

Delhi woman falls from rickshaw while fighting back snatchers, dies

Updated on Oct 27, 2022 12:24 PM IST

This was the latest in a series of snatching cases in the national capital in which the victims suffered fatal or serious injuries

The woman, a widow who lived with her daughter-in-law and grandson, lost her husband and two sons over the last decade. (HT PHOTO)
ByKarn Pratap Singh

A 56-year-old woman on her way to her sister’s home to celebrate Bhai Dooj died after she fell from a moving e-rickshaw and was dragged while fighting back three snatchers on a scooter who took away her handbag in Delhi’s Rohini on Wednesday. The snatchers grabbed the handbag and sped away.

Police said that they have registered a First Information Report in connection with Sunita Mittal’s death and formed teams to identify and arrest the suspects. They have been scanning CCTV footage of the routes the snatchers took before and after the crime, said an investigator.

Mittal, a widow who lived with her daughter-in-law and grandson, lost her husband and two sons over the last decade.

Police said that Mittal resisted and screamed for help when the snatchers tried to grab her bag and prompted the e-rickshaw driver to accelerate. The suspects snatched the bag as the woman fell and was dragged on the road until she lost her grip on it. The snatchers later fled with the bag.

The woman suffered serious injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she succumbed. Police sent the body to a government hospital’s mortuary and began their investigation.

This was the latest in a series of snatching cases in which the victims suffered fatal or serious injuries.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Karn Pratap Singh

    Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.

Thursday, October 27, 2022
