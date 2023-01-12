Delhi: 4 held for woman's murder; 5,000 for graveyard caretaker to bury body

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested four people including a graveyard caretaker in a case related to killing a 51-year-old woman and dumping her body at a burial ground in Delhi's Nangloi. The woman went missing on January 2 and the Police registered an abduction case on January 7. Two of the accused, who were apprehended earlier, revealed that they killed the woman with the help of another accused. Police recovered the body from the graveyard today.

“She was reported missing on January 2. An abduction case was registered on January 7. One person was arrested yesterday who revealed that he, along with 2 others, murdered the woman on January 2 night and buried her body at a burial ground in Nangloi,” deputy commissioner of police (outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said.

Read| Theft at Delhi Sultanpuri victim's house, friend who's eyewitness blamed: Report

#WATCH | 4 accused including the caretaker of the graveyard arrested. The caretaker took ₹5,000 from them to allow them to bury the body in the graveyard: Delhi Police pic.twitter.com/n6zlqJKQbq — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2023

Read| Body found on Lucknow outskirts: Elder sister’s lover arrested for girl’s murder

The woman was a local financier and she loaned money to the accused, according to the Police. Three of them murdered her as she was asking for returning previous loans. The fourth accused, who works as a caretaker of a graveyard in Nangloi, took ₹5,000 to bury the body.

According to Singh, the main accused killed the woman by suffocating her with a pillow in the pretext of not being able to pay back the loan that they owed.

(With ANI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON