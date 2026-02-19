Delhi Zoo to get a facelift, ₹400 crore approved for modernisation plan

A ₹400 crore-plan for the modernisation of the Delhi zoo has been approved by the Delegated Investment Board (DIB) under the Union government, said officials aware of the matter said. Enclosures undergoing changes will be temporarily closed with the animals being shifted to holding areas. (File/HT Photo)

A memorandum of the plan was recently cleared by the DIB and a letter seeking the fund allocation from the Centre has also been sent, an official said.

Also read: Delhi govt issues SOPs for online ration card applications

A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared next, with plans to start construction work in the second half of this year, officials said. The project will be executed in segments over a period of four years with a focus on habitat enrichment for animals, a dedicated knowledge centre for students, improving the visitor experience, particulary by bringing them closer to animals through glass enclosures or walls wherever possible, and improving access to the zoo from Mathura road.