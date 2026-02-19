Delhi Zoo to get a facelift, ₹400 crore approved for modernisation plan
The Delhi zoo houses 95 species and was established in 1959. It is managed by the Union environment ministry.
A ₹400 crore-plan for the modernisation of the Delhi zoo has been approved by the Delegated Investment Board (DIB) under the Union government, said officials aware of the matter said.
A memorandum of the plan was recently cleared by the DIB and a letter seeking the fund allocation from the Centre has also been sent, an official said.
A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared next, with plans to start construction work in the second half of this year, officials said. The project will be executed in segments over a period of four years with a focus on habitat enrichment for animals, a dedicated knowledge centre for students, improving the visitor experience, particulary by bringing them closer to animals through glass enclosures or walls wherever possible, and improving access to the zoo from Mathura road.
Officials said they are already planning for alternative arrangements for when the work begins, such as a second entry gate when the main entrance is under construction. Enclosures undergoing changes will be temporarily closed with the animals being shifted to holding areas.
“Enclosures are proposed to be redesigned with more natural landscapes, including ponds, fountains where feasible, and strengthened moat systems. A walk-in aviary allowing partial flight for birds is also planned,” said the official quoted above. “The Union environment ministry will remain involved at every step, including the preparation of DPR next. Once approved, work is planned to commence in the second half of this year.”
