Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Delhi Zoo to get a facelift, ₹400 crore approved for modernisation plan

    The Delhi zoo houses 95 species and was established in 1959. It is managed by the Union environment ministry.

    Published on: Feb 19, 2026 6:53 AM IST
    By Jasjeev Gandhiok
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A 400 crore-plan for the modernisation of the Delhi zoo has been approved by the Delegated Investment Board (DIB) under the Union government, said officials aware of the matter said.

    Enclosures undergoing changes will be temporarily closed with the animals being shifted to holding areas. (File/HT Photo)
    Enclosures undergoing changes will be temporarily closed with the animals being shifted to holding areas. (File/HT Photo)

    A memorandum of the plan was recently cleared by the DIB and a letter seeking the fund allocation from the Centre has also been sent, an official said.

    Also read: Delhi govt issues SOPs for online ration card applications

    A detailed project report (DPR) will be prepared next, with plans to start construction work in the second half of this year, officials said. The project will be executed in segments over a period of four years with a focus on habitat enrichment for animals, a dedicated knowledge centre for students, improving the visitor experience, particulary by bringing them closer to animals through glass enclosures or walls wherever possible, and improving access to the zoo from Mathura road.

    Officials said they are already planning for alternative arrangements for when the work begins, such as a second entry gate when the main entrance is under construction. Enclosures undergoing changes will be temporarily closed with the animals being shifted to holding areas.

    Also read: 'Yes, this is AI': Macron shares 'photo' with PM Modi with a note on friendship

    “Enclosures are proposed to be redesigned with more natural landscapes, including ponds, fountains where feasible, and strengthened moat systems. A walk-in aviary allowing partial flight for birds is also planned,” said the official quoted above. “The Union environment ministry will remain involved at every step, including the preparation of DPR next. Once approved, work is planned to commence in the second half of this year.”

    Also read: Amid arrival of 17 heads of state, AI Impact Summit & sight-seeing, traffic snarls hit Delhi roads for hours

    The Delhi zoo houses 95 species and was established in 1959. It is managed by the Union environment ministry.

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
    News/Cities/Delhi News/Delhi Zoo To Get A Facelift, ₹400 Crore Approved For Modernisation Plan
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes