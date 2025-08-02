Delhi Zoo to raise ticket prices by 20

The Delhi Zoo management is planning to increase the ticket price from ₹80 to ₹100 as the premises is also likely to be revamped. Officials said the raise is to make the prices at par with other zoological parks across the country. Officials said the raise is to make the prices at par with other zoological parks across the country. (AFP Photo)

The last hike in entry charges took place in 2021, when the zoo re-opened after Covid-19. The charges were doubled – from ₹40 to ₹80 for adults. Before that, the prices were hiked in 2013, from ₹20 to ₹40 for adults.

“In several states and countries across the world, the average ticket price per adult is over ₹100. So our proposal is likely to be on par with these rates. In the recent meeting, a discussion was held regarding a possible hike, which may see ticket charges increase. The last revision came in 2021,” said a zoo official, stating a file on the issue has not been sent to the ministry yet.

The Delhi Zoo opened in 1959 and officials said, at the time, the ticket entry fee was 20 paise for adults and 10 paise for children between 5 and 12 years and free for children below 5 years of age. Visitors were also provided a physical map of the zoo for navigation at an additional cost of 5 paise.

“The map would be a souvenir and also helped visitors identify where to go. It had details of the major enclosures,” said the official, stating several programmes and development initiatives were currently underway to enhance the overall visitor experience, adding that the ticket pricing structure is part of this broader effort.

On weekends, the Delhi Zoo receives around 8,000 to 10,000 visitors per day, while on weekdays, the footfall ranges between 4,000 to 6,000, officials informed.